F1 Monaco GP 2024 LIVE: Practice updates, times, schedule and results

Formula 1 returns to perhaps its most iconic track as the teams face off at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen got back to winning ways last time out with victory at the Emila Romagna Grand Prix but his season has suddenly taken on a more competitive edge with the emergence of Lando Norris as a potential title challenger.

McLaren’s Norris claimed a stunning win two weeks ago in Miami, beating Verstappen after a perfectly timed safety car and took the reigning world champion to the end of the race at Imola, going as far as saying he needed only a couple more laps to overtake the Red Bull.

Nonetheless, Verstappen still has a healthy 48-point lead in the drivers’ championship to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with Norris, though gaining ground, 60 points behind in fourth and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez between them in third.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton‘s worst-ever start to an F1 season continues though he managed to claw back a place in the drivers’ standings with a sixth-placed finish at Imola and will look to turn around his fortunes this weekend.

Follow latest updates from the Monaco Grand Prix with The Independent

F1 MONACO GRAND PRIX - LATEST UPDATES

Monaco GP’s FP1 takes place at 12.30pm before FP2 at 4pm BST today

Max Verstappen leads drivers’ championship and claimed victory at Imola

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc keen to challenge Red Bull

Good morning!

09:28 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Friday’s action sees the drivers’ complete the opening two practice sessions with McLaren’s Lando Norris eager to continue his fine form and challenge Max Verstappen at the top of the leaderboard. The Red Bull driver will be all too aware that he only just got over the line to win at Imola and will want to stamp his dominance back on the sport with an impressive display this weekend.

Elsewhere, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is hoping to recover from his worst ever start to an F1 season while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is keen to shine on his home track and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez hopes to also close the gap on Verstappen.

FP1 is due to get underway around 12.30pm this afternoon with FP2 scheduled for 4pm.