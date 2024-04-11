Fernando Alonso signs new Aston Martin F1 contract

Fernando Alonso has signed a new multi-year deal to stay with Aston Martin (Getty Images)

Fernando Alonso has signed a new deal to stay with Aston Martin, ending speculation that he will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

The 42-year-old Spaniard joined Aston from Alpine at the start of last season and enjoyed a memorable first campaign with the team, securing eight podiums as he finished fourth in the drivers’ championship.

Now, Aston have confirmed that Alonso has decided to extend his time with the team - and his career - with a multi-year contract beyond this season to the end of 2026, the same year Honda will team up with Aston as an engine supplier.

A press release from the team on Thursday evening simply stated a quote from Alonso: “I am here to stay.”

The new contract means Alonso will not replace Ferrari-bound Hamilton in 2025 at Mercedes, nor will he drive for pace-setters Red Bull - either as Max Verstappen’s team-mate or replacement.

Alonso, who won his two world titles at Renault in 2005 and 2006, will turn 45 halfway through the 2026 season, when new engine regulations also come into force which threatens to shake-up the pecking order.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack said: “Securing Fernando’s long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news.

“We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed.

“We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him.”

It leaves Carlos Sainz as the obvious choice for Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to replace Hamilton. Sainz, who won the Australian Grand Prix last month, does not have a seat for 2025 following Hamilton’s move to Ferrari. However, Wolff could also opt to promote 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli (currently driving in F2) to the position of George Russell’s team-mate.

Alonso, meanwhile, is set to continue his partnership with the team’s second driver Lance Stroll, who is the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll.

“Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin Aramco a competitive force,” Krack added. “This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda.

“We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving further success together.”

Alonso is currently eighth in the drivers’ championship after four races this season, with Ferrari emerging as the clear second-best on the grid behind Red Bull.

He will next be in action at the return of the Chinese Grand Prix next week after a five-year absence. Alonso won the race in Shanghai in 2005 and 2013.