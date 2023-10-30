Advertisement

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix results: Max Verstappen wins record 16th race of season; Sergio Perez out in 1st corner

John Parker
·9 min read
1

Max Verstappen broke his own record for most wins in a Formula 1 season with his 16th victory of the year at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Verstappen started P3 and was actually briefly down to fourth in the run down to the first corner as teammate Sergio Perez lunged ahead. Unfortunately, Perez made contact with pole-sitter Charles Leclerc going into Turn 1, going temporarily airborne, which ended his day.

Verstappen quickly dispatched both Ferraris to get into the lead and was poised to drive away before the second incident of the afternoon brought out a red flag. On lap 34, Haas’ Kevin Magnussen lost the back end in Turn 8 and had a violent contact with the soft barrier, even burning some of it away.

A 20-minute red flag period to clear the track ensued, which could have compromised Verstappen’s race as he had just a lap earlier pitted for the hard tire. The prospect of a standing restart on a cold hard tire was not promising but, as he has all season, the Dutchman simply wouldn’t be caught, opening a 13-second gap to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton by the end of the race.

Mexico City Grand Prix results

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  2. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  3. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  4. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  5. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

  6. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  7. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  8. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  9. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  10. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  11. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  12. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

  13. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  14. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  15. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Not classified:
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Mexico City Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday
2:25 - 3:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)
5:55 - 7 p.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday
1:25 - 2:30 p.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPNNews, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)
4:55 - 6 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPNNews, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

Sunday
2:30 p.m. - 3:55 p.m.: Pre-race show (ABC, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)
3:55 - 6 p.m.: Mexico City Grand Prix (ABC, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

Mexico City Grand Prix starting grid

  1. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  2. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  3. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  4. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  5. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  6. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  7. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  8. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  9. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  10. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  11. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  12. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  13. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  14. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  15. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  16. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  17. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  18. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

  19. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Mexico City Grand Prix details

Track: Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez | 2.674-mile, 17-turn permanent racing facility in Mexico City
Race length: 71 laps
Lap record: 1:17.774 (Valtteri Bottas, 2021, Mercedes)
Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)
2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT

Pirelli tire test at the Mexico City Grand Prix

Those who tune in for Friday’s practice sessions will likely hear the commentary box talking about an experimental tire being tested. That’s because Pirelli has given each team two sets of a new C4 compound prototype tire and asked them to run each at points throughout the sessions so they can gauge the wear.

“Once we have analyzed all the data, we will then decide whether or not to homologate this version for use in 2024,” Mario Isola, Pirelli head of motorsport, wrote in the supplier’s pre-weekend briefing.

Rookies at the Mexico City Grand Prix

Due to F1’s rookie mandate – whereby each team has to make two free practice sessions per season available to drivers who have completed fewer than two grands prix – a number of new faces were on the track:

• Ollie Bearman drove Kevin Magnussen's Haas • Jack Doohan drove Pierre Gasly's Alpine • Theo Pourchaire drove Valtteri Bottas' Alfa Romeo • Frederik Vesti drove George Russell's Mercedes • Isack Hadjar drove Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri

All five are currently competing in Formula 2, with Pourchaire sitting atop the points standings, 25 points ahead of Vesti. Bearman set the fastest time in Friday's opening practice session, turning a 1:21.313, good for 15th-place just ahead of veteran Fernando Alonso. Next were Hadjar (P17), Doohan (P18) and Vesti (P19). Pourchaire struggled with technical issues on out laps throughout the session and did not post a flying time.

Mexico City Grand Prix free practice 3 results

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT 1:17.887

  2. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes +.070

  3. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT +.131

  4. George Russell (63), Mercedes +.361

  5. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes +.505

  6. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +.550

  7. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +.563

  8. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes +.593

  9. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +.612

  10. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes +.635

  11. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes +.831

  12. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +1.030

  13. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari +1.083

  14. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.207

  15. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari +1.406

  16. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari +1.433

  17. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.584

  18. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault +1.622

  19. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari +1.686

  20. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault +1.952

Mexico City Grand Prix free practice 2 results

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT 1:18.686

  2. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes +.119

  3. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari +.266

  4. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +.269

  5. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT +.302

  6. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +.316

  7. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes +.338

  8. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault +.391

  9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes +.477

  10. George Russell (63), Mercedes +.541

  11. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari +.571

  12. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +.604

  13. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +.721

  14. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes +.760

  15. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari +.849

  16. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault +.956

  17. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes +1.214

  18. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.389

  19. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari +1.426

  20. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.740

Mexico City Grand Prix free practice 1 results

  1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT 1:19.718

  2. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes +.095

  3. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT +.297

  4. Lando Norris (14), McLaren-Mercedes +.595

  5. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari +.579

  6. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes +745

  7. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari +.761

  8. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +850

  9. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault +.959

  10. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes +.969

  11. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes +1.006

  12. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari +1.250

  13. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +1.411

  14. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes +1.439

  15. Oliver Bearman (50), Haas-Ferrari +1.595

  16. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.629

  17. Isack Hadjar (41), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +2.223

  18. Jack Doohan (61), Alpine-Renault +2.391

  19. Frederik Vesti (42), Mercedes +3.219

  20. Theo Pourchaire (98), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari no time

Top drivers and best bets for the Mexico City Grand Prix

You know whose game it is at this point. In addition to Max Verstappen’s imperious pace over the past three seasons, the aerodynamic advantage of the Red Bull is amplified in the thin air of Mexico City's 7,350 feet of elevation. Verstappen is a heavy favorite at -175 (according to BetMGM), with Lewis Hamilton nearest him on the board at +500, but that isn’t quite the gap we’ve seen previously in the season.

Best odds to win
• Max Verstappen -175
• Lewis Hamilton +500
• Charles Leclerc +800
• George Russell +800

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the props market. In addition to betting Verstappen to win — as one always should, even with a negative moneyline — Bromberg likes Lewis Hamilton to bag a second straight podium finish (-165) and Lando Norris to beat hometown hero Sergio Perez to the checkered flag Sunday (+100). If you’re looking to take a flier, Charles Lecerc is +800 to win pole, and with Ferrari’s straight-line qualifying pace, it could happen.

Max Verstappen (right) has already clinched the world drivers' championship while teammate Sergio Perez is looking to strengthen his grip on second place. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
Max Verstappen (right) has already clinched the world drivers' championship while teammate Sergio Perez is looking to strengthen his grip on second place. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

2023 F1 drivers' standings

1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 466*
2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 240
3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 201
4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 183
5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 171
6. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 159
7. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 151
8. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 143
9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 83
10. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 56
11. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 53
12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 44
13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 25
14. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 10
15. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 9
16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6
17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 8
18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3
19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2
20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 1
21. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0
22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0
* — Clinched world championship

Mexico City Grand Prix weather

​​The forecast calls for variable cloud cover throughout the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. There is a 51% chance of precipitation during Friday’s practice session, and the region of Mexico in which Distrito Federal sits is prone to quickly forming thunderstorms. But with lower temperatures, cloud cover forecast and the historically smooth Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez pavement, tire wear shouldn’t be much of a concern.