F1 Mexico City Grand Prix results: Max Verstappen wins record 16th race of season; Sergio Perez out in 1st corner

Max Verstappen broke his own record for most wins in a Formula 1 season with his 16th victory of the year at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Verstappen started P3 and was actually briefly down to fourth in the run down to the first corner as teammate Sergio Perez lunged ahead. Unfortunately, Perez made contact with pole-sitter Charles Leclerc going into Turn 1, going temporarily airborne, which ended his day.

Verstappen quickly dispatched both Ferraris to get into the lead and was poised to drive away before the second incident of the afternoon brought out a red flag. On lap 34, Haas’ Kevin Magnussen lost the back end in Turn 8 and had a violent contact with the soft barrier, even burning some of it away.

A 20-minute red flag period to clear the track ensued, which could have compromised Verstappen’s race as he had just a lap earlier pitted for the hard tire. The prospect of a standing restart on a cold hard tire was not promising but, as he has all season, the Dutchman simply wouldn’t be caught, opening a 13-second gap to Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton by the end of the race.

Mexico City Grand Prix results

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes George Russell (63), Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Not classified:

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Mexico City Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday

2:25 - 3:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

5:55 - 7 p.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

Saturday

1:25 - 2:30 p.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPNNews, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

4:55 - 6 p.m.: Qualifying (ESPNNews, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

Sunday

2:30 p.m. - 3:55 p.m.: Pre-race show (ABC, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

3:55 - 6 p.m.: Mexico City Grand Prix (ABC, ESPN+, F1 TV Pro)

Mexico City Grand Prix starting grid

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes George Russell (63), Mercedes Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Mexico City Grand Prix details

Track: Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez | 2.674-mile, 17-turn permanent racing facility in Mexico City

Race length: 71 laps

Lap record: 1:17.774 (Valtteri Bottas, 2021, Mercedes)

Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)

2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT

Pirelli tire test at the Mexico City Grand Prix

Those who tune in for Friday’s practice sessions will likely hear the commentary box talking about an experimental tire being tested. That’s because Pirelli has given each team two sets of a new C4 compound prototype tire and asked them to run each at points throughout the sessions so they can gauge the wear.

“Once we have analyzed all the data, we will then decide whether or not to homologate this version for use in 2024,” Mario Isola, Pirelli head of motorsport, wrote in the supplier’s pre-weekend briefing.

Rookies at the Mexico City Grand Prix

Due to F1’s rookie mandate – whereby each team has to make two free practice sessions per season available to drivers who have completed fewer than two grands prix – a number of new faces were on the track:

• Ollie Bearman drove Kevin Magnussen's Haas • Jack Doohan drove Pierre Gasly's Alpine • Theo Pourchaire drove Valtteri Bottas' Alfa Romeo • Frederik Vesti drove George Russell's Mercedes • Isack Hadjar drove Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri

All five are currently competing in Formula 2, with Pourchaire sitting atop the points standings, 25 points ahead of Vesti. Bearman set the fastest time in Friday's opening practice session, turning a 1:21.313, good for 15th-place just ahead of veteran Fernando Alonso. Next were Hadjar (P17), Doohan (P18) and Vesti (P19). Pourchaire struggled with technical issues on out laps throughout the session and did not post a flying time.

Mexico City Grand Prix free practice 3 results

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT 1:17.887 Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes +.070 Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT +.131 George Russell (63), Mercedes +.361 Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes +.505 Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +.550 Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +.563 Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes +.593 Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +.612 Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes +.635 Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes +.831 Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +1.030 Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari +1.083 Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.207 Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari +1.406 Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari +1.433 Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.584 Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault +1.622 Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari +1.686 Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault +1.952

Mexico City Grand Prix free practice 2 results

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT 1:18.686 Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes +.119 Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari +.266 Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +.269 Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT +.302 Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +.316 Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes +.338 Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault +.391 Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes +.477 George Russell (63), Mercedes +.541 Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari +.571 Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +.604 Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +.721 Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes +.760 Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari +.849 Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault +.956 Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes +1.214 Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.389 Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari +1.426 Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.740

Mexico City Grand Prix free practice 1 results

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT 1:19.718 Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes +.095 Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT +.297 Lando Norris (14), McLaren-Mercedes +.595 Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari +.579 Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes +745 Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari +.761 Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +850 Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault +.959 Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes +.969 Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes +1.006 Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari +1.250 Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari +1.411 Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes +1.439 Oliver Bearman (50), Haas-Ferrari +1.595 Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes +1.629 Isack Hadjar (41), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT +2.223 Jack Doohan (61), Alpine-Renault +2.391 Frederik Vesti (42), Mercedes +3.219 Theo Pourchaire (98), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari no time

Top drivers and best bets for the Mexico City Grand Prix

You know whose game it is at this point. In addition to Max Verstappen’s imperious pace over the past three seasons, the aerodynamic advantage of the Red Bull is amplified in the thin air of Mexico City's 7,350 feet of elevation. Verstappen is a heavy favorite at -175 (according to BetMGM), with Lewis Hamilton nearest him on the board at +500, but that isn’t quite the gap we’ve seen previously in the season.

Best odds to win

• Max Verstappen -175

• Lewis Hamilton +500

• Charles Leclerc +800

• George Russell +800

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the props market. In addition to betting Verstappen to win — as one always should, even with a negative moneyline — Bromberg likes Lewis Hamilton to bag a second straight podium finish (-165) and Lando Norris to beat hometown hero Sergio Perez to the checkered flag Sunday (+100). If you’re looking to take a flier, Charles Lecerc is +800 to win pole, and with Ferrari’s straight-line qualifying pace, it could happen.

Max Verstappen (right) has already clinched the world drivers' championship while teammate Sergio Perez is looking to strengthen his grip on second place. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

2023 F1 drivers' standings

1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 466*

2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 240

3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 201

4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 183

5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 171

6. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 159

7. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 151

8. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 143

9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 83

10. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 56

11. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 53

12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 44

13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 25

14. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 10

15. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 9

16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6

17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 8

18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3

19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2

20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 1

21. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0

* — Clinched world championship

Mexico City Grand Prix weather

​​The forecast calls for variable cloud cover throughout the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. There is a 51% chance of precipitation during Friday’s practice session, and the region of Mexico in which Distrito Federal sits is prone to quickly forming thunderstorms. But with lower temperatures, cloud cover forecast and the historically smooth Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez pavement, tire wear shouldn’t be much of a concern.