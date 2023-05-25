F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Ferrari reports at Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly been offered a sum in the region of £40m to make a shock switch to Ferrari next year.

The 38-year-old, who has won six of his seven world titles at Mercedes since joining the Silver Arrows in 2013, is currently stalling on extending his current contract which expires at the end of the season.

While both Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insist a new deal will be agreed, Ferrari have now reportedly entered the race for the seven-time world champion - who is set to be asked about the matter at media day at the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, Aston Martin have joined forces with Honda from 2026, Bernie Ecclestone says he’d be surprised if Hamilton wanted to leave Mercedes and an ambitious £80m World Cup of Motorsport has been proposed.

Follow all the latest F1 news and updates with The Independent

F1 LATEST NEWS AND UPDATES

Advertisement

BREAKING - Ferrari boss gives Lewis Hamilton update after reports of shock move

14:07 , Kieran Jackson

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has denied reports that his team have put in an offer to bring Lewis Hamilton to the team next season.

A report this week stated Hamilton has received a £40m-a-year deal to join the Scuderia from 2024, with his Mercedes contract expiring at the end of the season.

Yet Vasseur, speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, firmly rebuked the report.

“You know perfectly that at this stage of the season, you will have each week a different story,” he said.

“And we are not sending an offer to Lewis Hamilton. We didn’t do it.”

Advertisement

Full quotes below:

Ferrari boss gives Lewis Hamilton update after reports of shock move

Driver Standings ahead of Monaco:

14:03 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 119 points

2) Sergio Perez - 105 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 75 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 56 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 44 points

6) George Russell - 40 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 34 points

8) Lance Stroll - 27 points

9) Lando Norris - 10 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 8 points

11) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 6 points

13) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

14) Oscar Piastri - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

Advertisement

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Bernie Ecclestone would be surprised if Lewis Hamilton wanted to leave Mercedes

13:49 , Kieran Jackson

Bernie Ecclestone has said he would be surprised if Ferrari pulled off the biggest transfer in recent Formula One memory by signing Lewis Hamilton – and believes it is Mercedes or bust for the British driver.

Full quotes below:

Bernie Ecclestone would be surprised if Lewis Hamilton wanted to leave Mercedes

Constructors’ Championship ahead of Monaco

13:27 , Kieran Jackson

1) Red Bull - 224 points

2) Aston Martin - 102 points

Advertisement

3) Mercedes - 96 points

4) Ferrari - 78 points

5) McLaren - 14 points

6) Alpine - 14 points

7) Haas - 8 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points

9) AlphaTauri - 2 points

10) Williams - 1 point

F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Why is practice no longer on a Thursday?

13:00 , Kieran Jackson

Before 2022, practice at the Monaco Grand Prix took place on a Thursday - with Friday as a day of non-running on track.

The tradition dated back to the early editions of the event, when it coincided with the Ascension Day holiday, which fell on the Friday of the race weekend.

Full detail below:

F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Why is practice no longer on a Thursday?

Advertisement

F1 race schedule: What time is the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday?

12:41 , Kieran Jackson

The sixth race weekend of the 2023 season, the Monaco Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 26 May - Sunday 28 May.

The schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 12:30pm (BST) with FP2 at 4pm.

On Saturday, third practice takes place at 11:30am before qualifying at 3pm (BST).

The race on Sunday has a start time of 2pm (BST).

Ambitious £80m relaunch of World Cup of Motorsport earmarked for end of 2024

12:22 , Kieran Jackson

A group of ambitious executives are reportedly looking to raise £80m ($100m) for the relaunch of A1 Grand Prix – known as the World Cup of Motorsport – by the end of next year.

Advertisement

Sports and business bigwigs, including Sir Keith Mills who played an instrumental role in London’s bid to win the 2012 Olympics, are eyeing investment to bring back A1GP after it folded in 2009 due to the impact of the global financial crash.

Should the rebirth get the go-ahead, 20 teams representing countries would compete with every driver competing in a single car specification.

More info below:

Ambitious £80m relaunch of World Cup of Motorsport earmarked for 2024

Odds for the Monaco Grand Prix!

12:11 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen - 6/5

Sergio Perez - 3/1

Charles Leclerc - 4/1

Fernando Alonso - 9/2

Advertisement

Carlos Sainz - 33/1

Lewis Hamilton - 33/1

George Russell - 40/1

Lance Stroll - 100/1

Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly - 200/1

Lando Norris - 300/1

Alex Albon, Guanyu Zhou, Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg, Oscar Piastri, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda - 500/1

Logan Sargeant, Nyck de Vries - 1000/1

Odds provided by Sporting Post

Lewis Hamilton ‘receives multi-million pound offer’ to move to Ferrari

11:55 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly been offered a sum in the region of £40m to make a shock switch to Ferrari next year.

The 38-year-old, who has won six of his seven world titles at Mercedes since joining the Silver Arrows in 2013, is currently stalling on extending his current contract which expires at the end of the season.

Advertisement

While both Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insist a new deal will be agreed, Ferrari have now reportedly entered the race for the seven-time world champion with a lucrative offer.

More info below:

Lewis Hamilton ‘receives multi-million pound offer’ to make major change

F1 chief hails ‘exciting’ development with Honda set for grid return

11:23 , Kieran Jackson

Stefano Domenicali, chief executive of Formula 1, has hailed the “exciting” partnership between Honda and Aston Martin as the Japanese manufacturer prepare to return to the sport.

The two brands announced this week that Honda would be the engine partner for Aston Martin’s F1 cars from 2026. Although the automotive giants had officially withdrawn from the sport in 2021, its engines are still utilised by the two Red Bull teams.

More detail below:

F1 chief hails ‘exciting’ development with Honda set for grid return

Bernie Ecclestone would be surprised if Lewis Hamilton wanted to leave Mercedes

10:55 , Kieran Jackson

Bernie Ecclestone has said he would be surprised if Ferrari pulled off the biggest transfer in recent Formula One memory by signing Lewis Hamilton – and believes it is Mercedes or bust for the British driver.

Full quotes below:

Bernie Ecclestone would be surprised if Lewis Hamilton wanted to leave Mercedes

Constructors’ Championship ahead of Monaco

10:32 , Kieran Jackson

1) Red Bull - 224 points

2) Aston Martin - 102 points

3) Mercedes - 96 points

4) Ferrari - 78 points

5) McLaren - 14 points

6) Alpine - 14 points

7) Haas - 8 points

8) Alfa Romeo - 6 points

9) AlphaTauri - 2 points

10) Williams - 1 point

F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Why is practice no longer on a Thursday?

10:04 , Kieran Jackson

Before 2022, practice at the Monaco Grand Prix took place on a Thursday - with Friday as a day of non-running on track.

The tradition dated back to the early editions of the event, when it coincided with the Ascension Day holiday, which fell on the Friday of the race weekend.

Full detail below:

F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Why is practice no longer on a Thursday?

Driver Standings ahead of Monaco:

09:46 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 119 points

2) Sergio Perez - 105 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 75 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 56 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 44 points

6) George Russell - 40 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 34 points

8) Lance Stroll - 27 points

9) Lando Norris - 10 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 8 points

11) Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 6 points

13) Valtteri Bottas - 4 points

14) Oscar Piastri - 4 points

15) Zhou Guanyu - 2 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 2 points

17) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

18) Alex Albon - 1 point

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Ambitious £80m relaunch of World Cup of Motorsport earmarked for end of 2024

09:23 , Kieran Jackson

A group of ambitious executives are reportedly looking to raise £80m ($100m) for the relaunch of A1 Grand Prix – known as the World Cup of Motorsport – by the end of next year.

Sports and business bigwigs, including Sir Keith Mills who played an instrumental role in London’s bid to win the 2012 Olympics, are eyeing investment to bring back A1GP after it folded in 2009 due to the impact of the global financial crash.

Should the rebirth get the go-ahead, 20 teams representing countries would compete with every driver competing in a single car specification.

More info below:

Ambitious £80m relaunch of World Cup of Motorsport earmarked for 2024

F1 race schedule: What time is the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday?

09:12 , Kieran Jackson

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The sixth race weekend of the 2023 season, the Monaco Grand Prix, takes place from Friday 26 May - Sunday 28 May.

The schedule is as follows: first practice takes place at 12:30pm (BST) with FP2 at 4pm.

On Saturday, third practice takes place at 11:30am before qualifying at 3pm (BST).

The race on Sunday has a start time of 2pm (BST).

F1 chief hails ‘exciting’ development with Honda set for grid return

08:59 , Kieran Jackson

Stefano Domenicali, chief executive of Formula 1, has hailed the “exciting” partnership between Honda and Aston Martin as the Japanese manufacturer prepare to return to the sport.

The two brands announced this week that Honda would be the engine partner for Aston Martin’s F1 cars from 2026. Although the automotive giants had officially withdrawn from the sport in 2021, its engines are still utilised by the two Red Bull teams.

More detail below:

F1 chief hails ‘exciting’ development with Honda set for grid return

08:55 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly been offered a sum in the region of £40m to make a shock switch to Ferrari next year.

The 38-year-old, who has won six of his seven world titles at Mercedes since joining the Silver Arrows in 2013, is currently stalling on extending his current contract which expires at the end of the season.

While both Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insist a new deal will be agreed, Ferrari have now reportedly entered the race for the seven-time world champion - who is set to be asked about the matter at media day at the Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday.

(Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton ‘receives multi-million pound offer’ to move to Ferrari

08:55 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly been offered a sum in the region of £40m to make a shock switch to Ferrari next year.

The 38-year-old, who has won six of his seven world titles at Mercedes since joining the Silver Arrows in 2013, is currently stalling on extending his current contract which expires at the end of the season.

While both Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insist a new deal will be agreed, Ferrari have now reportedly entered the race for the seven-time world champion with a lucrative offer.

More info below:

Lewis Hamilton ‘receives multi-million pound offer’ to make major change