F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton contract put on hold as Mercedes look to change course

Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One future is set to be put on hold as Mercedes attempt to resolve their miserable start to the new season.

Hamilton finished fifth at the opening round in Bahrain on Sunday – 51 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen – with team-mate George Russell seventh. The seven-time world champion’s contract expires at the end of the season, and speculation is rife that he could stall on a new deal if Mercedes fail to reverse their slump.

Asked if the Silver Arrows will put a Plan B in place if Hamilton does not commit to an extension, team principal Toto Wolff said: “There is no point talking about the driver situation for 2024. That is far too early. We have to all push in the same direction, the drivers, engineers and management, rather the throwing in the towel. We have never done that and we will not do that now.”

Speaking in the build-up to the Bahrain Grand Prix, Hamilton, 38, said only a catastrophe would prevent him from extending his stay with Mercedes. But his comments came before he hit the track and the extent of his team’s troubles were exposed.

Never mind waiting for the first race of the Formula 1 season. A weekend of testing, three practice sessions and qualifying in Bahrain has told Toto Wolff everything he needed to know.

No sandbagging. No magic fix. No hiding. Mere hours into the 2023 campaign the Mercedes boss – once the unflappable executive titan of the sport – cut a despondent figure speaking to the press in the late hours on Saturday. Acknowledging that his team’s persistence, bordering on stubbornness, had been a mistake, he revealed a change of tack is already in the pipeline.

Speaking after George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth and seventh respectively, the Austrian stated: “I don’t think that this package is going to be competitive eventually.

“We gave it our best go over the winter and now we all just need to regroup, sit down with the engineers, be totally non-dogmatic and ask what is the development direction we want to pursue in order to be able to win races.”

As sporting U-turns go, this is pretty seismic. Race weekend No 1 of 23: rip it up and start over.

Can Mercedes even build a ‘Plan B’ car in time to salvage season?

Nico Rosberg insists Mercedes’ car concept is “in a river” as the team reveal they are set to change course just one race into the new Formula 1 season.

Mercedes decided to stick with their unique ‘no-sidepod’ design this year despite a troubled 2022 in which they only won a single race and finished third in the Constructors’ Championship.

However, after a tricky testing period, the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix saw Mercedes lose around a second-a-lap compared to the victorious Red Bulls out in front, while a rejuvenated Aston Martin also had more pace than Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

As such, team boss Toto Wolff says the team will have to change their philosophy if they want to be competitive and Rosberg – who won his World Championship in 2016 with Mercedes before retiring – has concerns about how quickly Mercedes can reverse their fortunes in an era of cost-cap.

The 2023 budget cap is set at £111m.

Jeremy Clarkson detailed why he believes Formula 1 is better than ever with a surprise appearance on Martin Brundle’s grid walk at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Clarkson, the former Top Gear presenter who is now host of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm on Prime Video, was in Bahrain as a guest of Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the crown prince of Bahrain. In his role at Top Gear, he interviewed numerous F1 drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

And Clarkson, who caused controversy at the end of last year for his comments about Meghan Markle, was on the grid before the start of the first race of the 2023 season and was briefly interviewed by Brundle for Sky Sports, explaining in his view why the sport is more attractive now more than ever.

“It’s the first Formula 1 race I’ve been to for years,” Clarkson, 62, said.

“It’s just so fantastic to be back. I adore Formula 1. It was infuriating for years and years and now it’s back, because they can follow one another and the aerodynamics are so much better.”

Max Verstappen is the favourite after his runaway success last year, while both Ferrari and Mercedes will be hoping to haul in the hefty deficit to Red Bull in 2023.

There are three rookies this year – in Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant – as well as a new race in Las Vegas, the penultimate meet of the season which ends in Abu Dhabi on 26 November.

Here are some season predictions from Formula 1 Correspondent Kieran Jackson - do you agree?

When Netflix first premiered Drive to Survive in 2019, an attempt by Formula 1’s new owners Liberty to broaden the sport’s murky horizon, the onus was on your Hamiltons, your Vettels and your Verstappens to haul in that untapped audience. Like any serial drama, you need a protagonist. But there can only be one star of the show.

Little did people think it’d be Guenther Steiner.

“It’s all about the underdog story,” the 57-year-old tells The Independent, when asked why the Haas-centred episodes have the viewers at peak excitement upon the release of each show. A show, he is eager to add, he does not watch.

Esteban Ocon suffered three different penalties - totalling 20 seconds - and was at a loss to explain his misdemanours at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

It is the joint-most penalties in one race in F1 history, matching Pastor Maldonado in Hungary in 2015.

“We were too forward on the grid spot - it was very clear,” Ocon said. “I don’t want to go into details, but usually we are very good on all these operational things.

“What we’ve done today, we’ve done it the same way I’ve done the last five years, but today it has been different. We need to analyse, we need to see what happened, and come back stronger from it.”

“It’s a missed opportunity today and we could have been in the points, so we’ll come back stronger.. We were fast like the Ferrari in that last stint. That could be very encouraging.”

In the end, Alpine retired his car shortly before the end.

Lando Norris endured a nightmare race - pitting an astonishing six times - and retired with two laps remaining as McLaren endured a double DNF.

However, he admitted it was good to get a lot of pit stop practice in, while during the race his car did show decent pace.

“We had to pit every ten laps and that was it,” Norris said. “I don’t know enough to be honest, better to ask Andrea [Stella]. I don’t know what it was affecting, gearbox, engine. I have no idea.

“On the second pit stop he said I had to come back in, he said every 10 laps. I think the best thing is the mechanics did a lot of pit stop practices. That’s the biggest positive.

“I think the pace was ok-ish and we could have scored a point today at least so a shame we had the problems we did.”

Stroll spoke to Sky after finishing in sixth place in the Bahrain GP:

“Amazing way to start the season. I have pain, grinding it out at the end, thinking about those points, feels good!

“It’s been an insane journey. The last two weeks has been the most insane of my life, terrible time to crash on a bicycle. Doctors were telling me maybe Australia, maybe Baku, light at the end of the tunnel was hard to see. But had a great medical team around me. Well done to everybody back at the factory for buiding this incredible machine, it’s a pleasure to drive.”

On collision with Alonso: “My wrists were on fire, shed a few tears. Dodged a few bullets.”

“My right wrist is feeling more solid. Left wrist should just improve. It should get better over the next couple of weeks...”

"Just an amazing way to start the season" 🤩



Toto Wolff revealed the Bahrain Grand Prix was “one of his worst days in racing” as he insists Mercedes need “radical” change to their car.

As Red Bull dominated with Max Verstappen leading home a comfortable one-two finish, Mercedes were woefully short of pace – losing around a second-a-lap to the Red Bulls.

While Lewis Hamilton made up places early on, the seven-time world champion couldn’t hold off Fernando Alonso’s roaring Aston Martin and could only manage fifth in the end.

George Russell finished behind the other Aston Martin – Lance Stroll – to come home seventh and despite showing slight improvements over the weekend from a tricky testing period, it marks a difficult start to the season for the Silver Arrows.

And Wolff was particularly despondent after the racing, telling Sky Sports: “One of my worst days in racing, lacking pace left right and centre.

“Aston Martin have the pace, they deserve it, the Red Bulls are on a different planet. They’re so far ahead it hurts, it reminds me of our years when we were a second a lap ahead of everyone else.”

Speaking after the race, Alonso said: “It’s a perfect start for this project. We didn’t expect to be that competitive. I think the aim in 2023 was to get in the mix with the midfield, maybe leading that midfield and get close to the top three teams eventually.

“Even a podium maybe was not on the radar in 2023, and we found ourselves with the second best car today in Bahrain, of the whole weekend, just behind Red Bull. This is a little bit of a surprise, but we are extremely proud, happy with the job done at Silverstone in the factory.

“A big congratulations to everyone. Let’s enjoy this moment and build from here hopefully a good 2023 campaign, and get closer and closer to the top guys.”

Asked about Aston Martin potentially needing to reset their targets for the season ahead, Alonso added: “Let’s see. I had this same feeling from testing, like too good to be true, and you’re always expecting that… you will get a step back and you will get back to reality. But it seems real, the performance.

“Let’s see in Jeddah. I’m curious to go to Jeddah and Australia – very different circuits. I think in Bahrain we were strong in things that maybe we don’t find in Jeddah and Australia. If we are strong in the next two races, I think we will have a very good 2023.”

“It’s been an incredible weekend. The drivers were just fantastic, the deg was less than the others. Checo losing out at the start, he had some work to do, he got the pass.

“It’s only a sample of one, it’s a great start for us. We’ve done it in the best possible way. It was a good first race for us.

“When you’ve got pace in the car and deg under control, you’ve got options. Ferrari were unlucky with Charles, we need to see Jeddah. Let’s reserve judgement until a few races.

“Max was probably less happy with the car from the test than Checo. It’s great to have both guys fighting for fine margins. Important to get some good points in early.”

Max Verstappen is the favourite after his runaway success last year, while both Ferrari and Mercedes will be hoping to haul in the hefty deficit to Red Bull in 2023.

There are three rookies this year – in Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant – as well as a new race in Las Vegas, the penultimate meet of the season which ends in Abu Dhabi on 26 November.

Here are some season predictions from Formula 1 Correspondent Kieran Jackson - do you agree?

Hamilton, who finished fifth in Bahrain after being overtaken by Fernando Alonso, said over team radio at end of race: “Guys, great work over these two weeks.

“I know we’re not where we want to be - we’ve got some serious work to do to close the gap but let’s go for it.”

He added in the media pen: “I gave it everything, I’m happy with the race and happy with my performance. Unfortunately the car is not there at the moment, lacking downforce, need to add that asap.

“Anything in the windtunnel we need it tomorrow. Red Bull’s pace was huge, at least a second a lap. Those around us I think we can catch.

“As a driver you always hope you’re going forwards and getting in a tussle. Much more enjoyable battle, got Fernando in turn 4. Close with the Ferrari at one stage - not much more we could have done today. Overall just lacking performance so just got to keep working.”

When Netflix first premiered Drive to Survive in 2019, an attempt by Formula 1’s new owners Liberty to broaden the sport’s murky horizon, the onus was on your Hamiltons, your Vettels and your Verstappens to haul in that untapped audience. Like any serial drama, you need a protagonist. But there can only be one star of the show.

Little did people think it’d be Guenther Steiner.

“It’s all about the underdog story,” the 57-year-old tells The Independent, when asked why the Haas-centred episodes have the viewers at peak excitement upon the release of each show. A show, he is eager to add, he does not watch.

Charles Leclerc suffered a devastating start to the 2023 F1 season after retiring while in third place.

The Ferrari driver ended the Bahrain Grand Prix after 41 laps with the team confirming there was an engine problem, rather than the power unit.

The Monegasque driver remarked: “No, no, no! Come on, what happened guys? No power.” A virtual safety car followed, costing Leclerc a probable 15 points and a season-opening podium place.

Leclerc kept his composure after his race finished and could be seen drinking a bottle of water before gathering his things to return to the garage.

"Just an amazing way to start the season" 🤩



Nice exchange between Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz after the race!

Hamilton was closing in on Sainz in fourth but couldn’t squeeze his Mercedes past the Ferrari, as they both discussed in the pen!

1 Max VERSTAPPEN

2 Sergio PEREZ +11.987

3 Fernando ALONSO +38.637

4 Carlos SAINZ +48.052

5 Lewis HAMILTON +50.977

6 Lance STROLL +54.502

7 George RUSSELL +55.873

8 Valtteri BOTTAS +72.647

9 Pierre GASLY +73.753

10 Alexander ALBON +89.774

11 Yuki TSUNODA +90.870

12 Logan SARGEANT 1L

13 Kevin MAGNUSSEN 1L

14 Nyck DE VRIES 1L

15 Nico HULKENBERG 1L

16 GuanyuZHOU 1L

17 Lando NORRIS 2L

18 Esteban OCON - retired

19 Charles LECLERC - retired

20 Oscar PIASTRI - retired

Welcome to The Independent’s F1 news blog a day after Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Stay right here for all the latest updates!