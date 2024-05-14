Füllkrug, Führich and Koch named into German Euro 2024 squad

Germany's Niclas Fullkrug in action during the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Turkey at Olympic Stadium. Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug was on Tuesday named into Germany's Euro 2024 squad as the ruling body DFB continued to leak some players in an unconventional way. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Niclas Füllkrug, Chris Führich and Robin Koch were on Tuesday confirmed as German Euro 2024 squad members as the ruling body DFB continued to leak some names in an unconventional way ahead of the official nomination.

Borussia Dortmund striker Füllkrug was announced in a radio show of broadcasters WDR, VfB Stuttgart midfielder Führich via a bread bag from a bakery in the Black Forest region, and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Koch by comedy twins Dennis and Benni Wolter.

"I am having goosebumps thinking about it. It makes me so proud," the 31-year-old Füllkrug said via phone on the WDR show.

Füllkrug, who has 15 caps and 11 goals, added that coach Julian Nagelsmann had signalled to him after the last games against France and the Netherlands that he would be part of the squad for the June 14-July 14 home tournament.

"We spoke at length in private during the last training course. If he holds talks like that and you are no fool you should understand that he's planning with you."

Führich, 26, has three caps and is a main factor in Stuttgart's strong Bundesliga season. The club is ranked third and will play in the Champions League next season.

Koch, 27, has not played for Germany since winning an eighth cap ahead of Euro 2021 but was recalled without playing for March friendlies against France and the Netherlands.

The trio bring the number of players announced to seven over the past days, and more are expected to follow before Nagelsmann's official squad presentation on Thursday.

The DFB is releasing the names in advance and in unconventional fashion to generate more excitement, and to avoid media leaks like ahead of the March friendlies.

Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck was unveiled in the main evening news of public broadcasters ARD, uncapped Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic during a show by private broadcasters RTL, and Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Bayer Leverkusen centre back Jonathan Tah via social media videos.

Koch's call-up also all but ends the hopes of 2014 World Cup winner and Dortmund defender Mats Hummels because the fifth and likely final centre back spot is expected to go Stuttgart captain Waldemar Anton.

The Bild paper and Sky TV said that Hummels and Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka would not be part of the squad, after already being dropped by Nagelsmann for the March games.

Nagelsmann will gather his squad in late May for pre-Euros training and tune-up games against Ukraine on June 3 and Greece on June 7.

Real Madrid's Germany players Antonio Rüdiger and Toni Kroos as well as Dortmund's Schlotterbeck and Füllkrug will miss the first week of training, and probably the Ukraine game, because their clubs contest the Champions League final on June 1.

Nagelsmann must submit his final squad list of a maximum 26 players on June 7, a week before Germany open the Euros against Scotland. Hungary and Switzerland are the other group stage opponents.