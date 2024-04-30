All eyes on Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso as Sky start training camp

DEERFIELD, Ill. – With Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese just a few weeks removed from playing in the NCAA tournament, there’s no rest as they rush into their professional lives ahead of a 40-game schedule over the next five and a half months.

“Yeah. It’s been a crazy past three weeks, but I feel like I’m ready for it,” explained Cardoso. “I wanted to experience it all. We won the championship. I wanted to go to the parade. Then, I had the draft. It’s been amazing. It’s been crazy, but I have time to rest and come out here and just play. I’m just happy and excited for everything that’s happening.”

“It’s a mindset being able to come in here and not make any excuses because everybody is here is just fighting to be on the team and just fighting for greatness,” remarked Reese. “Coming in here, I didn’t have the mindset to be tired. I had the mindset to go into work every single day and figure everything else out later. I’m just happy to be here.”

The roster and pivot in direction from the 2021 Championship is drastic.

Dana Evans is the only constant since then while Diamond DeShields was dealt away and now reacquired two and a half years later.

“It’s just about us coming here and doing our jobs and being professionals,” noted Evans. “I love this group so far. Everyone is humble and willing to learn. That’s what you need when you’re starting fresh because it’s new to everybody. But, I think everybody is willing to get better.”

“Real, real workouts before practice. That was an adjustment for me. Being able to see I’m working up a real, real sweat before practice,” Reese added. “I’m getting here at 8-9 o’clock and I’m ready to go at 11 o’clock. It’s different for me. I used to workout at LSU before practice, but it wasn’t like this. Being able to adjust to that has been good for me. I’m on my own. My mom is worried about me and I’m telling her I’m good. It’s been good. I’m loving this journey.”

Reese has been living out of her suitcase since the draft and hasn’t had much time to explore the city, but the Maryland native has liked the city’s food scene, so far.

“I always try to find new food. I already had the pizza. The pizza is good. Harold’s Chicken is bussin’. I ain’t going to lie to you. In Baltimore, we’ve got Hip-Hop Chicken. Harold’s Chicken here. We’ve got Blue Store in [Baton Rouge]. I’m just trying to see which one is the best one. I’m always going to go to Baltimore, but the chicken here is fire.”

Leading the way on the court is one of the league’s all-time greats as Teresa Weatherspoon returns to coaching after a decade away. She is another new face tasked with developing the rookies and getting everyone to mesh together.

“Simplicity is key. You want to keep the game simple. That helps them to grow. You’ve got young people coming to a next level. I don’t want to complicate anything. I want to keep it simple. I’m building confidence as we continue to go at every practice. Once that confidence is built, you can do a lot of things because they are confident in it. They trust it. They believe it. That’s what you want – the confidence, the trust, the belief in everything we’re doing, but most importantly, the buy-in. The buy-in – that’s the most important piece.”

