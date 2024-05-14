What would an extension for Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe look like?

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 2023-24 season in which they finished with 32-50 record was that below their expectations given that their goal was to make the playoffs. Brooklyn does not have many options of improving the team outside of trades, but there is one matter that the team could address this offseason.

Nets backup center Day’Ron Sharpe is eligible for an extension this summer and while Brooklyn has other matters to tend to, like re-signing starting center Nic Claxton, Sharpe’s contract could be something to worry about moving forward. Sharpe will be a restricted free-agent following the 2024-25 season so the Nets could let Sharpe reach free-agency with the safeguard of being able to match any offer that he gets.

For the purpose of this article, it would be prudent to look at what a possible extension for Sharpe could look like if Brooklyn decides to head in that direction. Per Keith Smith of Spotrac, he noted that Sharpe could see an offer similar to the four-year, $32 million rookie scale extension that the Denver Nuggets offered forward Zeke Nnaji.

As Smith wrote, that would also depend on whether Sharpe would be happy with that offer in order for him to accept it. However, Sharpe could choose to bet on himself if he feels that a better situation could earn him more money when he reaches free-agency again.

“Did we see a new market-setting deal with Nnaji or an abnormally team-friendly deal? That’s what Brooklyn and Sharpe will have to hammer out,” Smith wrote. Similar to Nnaji, Sharpe has been a backup during his time in the NBA so that could also play a part in whether the Nets feel that it’s worth it to sign him to an extension.

Sharpe, 22, is coming off a 2023-24 season in which he averaged 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 57.1% from the field and 61.0% from the free-throw line. Sharpe, the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, achieved per-game career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire