Explosive Memphis RB Blake Watson visits Browns ahead of 2024 NFL draft

It wasn’t surprising that the Cleveland Browns reworked running back Nick Chubb’s contract to lower his cap hit and keep him in Northeast Ohio. However, this has not stopped them from bringing in the explosive Memphis running back Blake Watson for a top-30 visit in preparation for the 2024 NFL draft.

The team also added Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman to the room, containing Jerome Ford, who was the lead back a season ago. The team still needs some long-term answers at the position, and Andrew Berry could look to add one via the draft.

Watson does a great job of exploding through rushing lanes with a great burst and overall speed. He, however, has great vision and is a patient runner, allowing things to play out in front of him and letting his blockers set up.

The versatility to make an impact as a pass catcher, especially in the screen game, is a major plus. He is smaller but could be a good developmental player on day three of the draft.

