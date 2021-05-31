Exclusive: Cricket World Cup to revert to a 14-team format with a Super Six stage

England celebrate winning the 2019 World Cup.

The Cricket World Cup is set to revert to a 14-team format with a Super Six stage, reverting to the format previously used in 2003.

As Telegraph Sport first revealed, the men’s one-day international World Cup is set to include 14 teams from 2027, driven by a belief that the controversial cut to 10 teams is not conducive to expanding the sport. The 10-team format, which was used in the 2019 World Cup and will be used again for the 2023 tournament, was favoured by broadcasters as it guaranteed India nine games.

The format is being discussed at the ICC board meeting, which begins on Tuesday. While the changes could be agreed this meeting, ultimate confirmation could well be delayed until later in the year, with the ICC and member countries currently mapping out the global calendar for 2023-31. There is also a growing expectation that boards will agree to there being eight ICC men's global events - rather than six - during the cycle, which would see a Champions Trophy style ODI competition played.

There has been a growing feeling - including from the sport’s biggest nations, such as England - that restricting the World Cup to 10 teams damages the game in emerging nations. But the 14-team format used in 2011 and 2015 - with two groups of seven and the top four sides progressing to the quarter-finals - is also considered unsatisfactory, because it did not create enough jeopardy early in the competition.

A 14-team format with a Super Six is considered the best-balanced option. It is favoured both because it creates more opportunities for emerging nations to qualify and it ensures enough high-stakes games early on in the tournament.

Three formats - the 2015 model, the 2019 model and the 2003 Super Sixes model - have been discussed at ICC board level. Modelling of the likely broadcasting revenue from the three formats suggests that the 10-team model is worth the most commercially and the 2015 model the least, with the Super Sixes model between the two.

Under the Super Sixes model, the 14 teams would be placed in two groups of top seven, each playing six group games. The top three teams in each pool would then progress to the Super Sixes stage, with sides carrying forward points from the first group stage. In the Super Sixes, teams would play the three other teams to qualify from the other group stage. The top four teams from the Super Sixes would then reach the semi-finals.

This format would see the total number of games in the World Cup would be 54, compared to 48 in 2019. Insiders say that the increase in the number of games would lead to more days with two games a day in the group stages.