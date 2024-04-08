Excitement builds as Nevada Speedway prepares for dirt racing season

NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada Speedway is set to drop the green flag on another season of dirt racing.

The track held its final “Test and Tune” practice session this afternoon – for drivers to make final preparations to their cars before the season kicks off next Saturday night.

Many different racing classes will once again be represented each week – including Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, Midwest-Mods, and B-Mods.

The track will also host Sprint Car and Late Model specials this year.

Nevada Speedway owner Jerry Davis says most of the drivers that race at Nevada are from the four-state area.

That includes 12-year-old Parker Hendren – of Nevada.

He’ll be driving an Enduro car this season.

He’s a third-generation racer in his family – following in the tire tracks of his father and grandfather.

Hendren says he grew up at Nevada Speedway – and says the family time spent at the track is quite special.

“I just like to be here with family and to know that I have somebody here to – if I get a flat tire, I’ve got somebody to change it. If I roll the car, somebody’s gonna come running after me,” said Parker Hendren, 12-Year-Old Racer, “I have that feeling that runs through my veins, like, ‘I’m gonna do this’ – and I’m dedicated to do it.”

“We have people every week that have never been to a dirt track race – and they enjoy it. So, it’d be really cool if people would just come out, give it a try, and even if you think racing is something you wouldn’t like, come give it a try – because most people think it is fun and they like to come back to it,” said Jerry Davis, Nevada Speedway Owner.

Nevada Speedway first opened back in 1963.

