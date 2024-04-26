[BBC]

We asked you which of Hearts' out-of-contract players you'd be keen to keep at Tynecastle.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Keir: Beni Baningime is vital to Hearts' midfield. Although he gets a lot of stick for playing it backwards a lot, he makes up for it in his interceptions and composure on the ball which allows Hearts to control games and assert ourselves from kick off. Many won't realise how good he is till he’s gone.

Ian: I don't know about Beni. If only he would push forward more from midfield like when he set up the goal against Morton I would gladly keep him, but how often does that happen? The right-back/wing-back position needs addressed. Someone who can defend as well as push forward. Up front is there any chance of getting Josh Ginnelly back ? Probably not.

Brian: They can all go except Baningime, he's the only one worth keeping.

Steve: Beni wanted to resurrect his career at Hearts but wanted to leave after three seasons, hopefully getting us a transfer fee. Due to injury he’s not put himself in the shop window, so he won’t re-sign but will move on. He would be worth keeping but we need new blood, someone to protect the back four. Would love to see Toby Sibbick, Nat Atkinson, Liam Boyce, Peter Haring and Cammy Devlin all go!

Adam: I would get rid of quite a few if possible. Atkinson for one.

Anon: Good season, not too fussed on keeping players except Lawrence Shankland.

Mike: 100% Beni should stay. Would love to see him back at his best for at least one more season. When he arrived he was different class.

Rab: The players that Hearts should move on for a variety of reasons are Siɓbick, Michael McGovern, Haring, Jorge Grant, Barrie McKay, Kyosuke Tagawa, Kye Rowles and both loan players Scott Fraser and Dexter Lembikisa.

Muray: Just keep Murray Thomas, let the others go. We've already got Blair Spittal and Yan Dhanda to improve the midfield.

Matty: Beni is still not the player he was before his lengthy injury. He rarely commits in a tackle. He can show fantastic talent at shielding and then positively releasing the ball in a very hectic midfield. However, he can be very slow and can get pickpocketed easily. Would keep though to see if he can get back to his best.

Fraser: Hearts need to strengthen the midfield and defence. Keeping Baningime would be a big help although an extra attacking midfielder would be massive. Haring can go he’s been a good servant to the team but his time is up.