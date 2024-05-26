Examining Softball America’s top potential candidates for Auburn softball’s head coach vacancy

While most of the college softball world is focused on the upcoming Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Auburn softball fans are ready for athletics director John Cohen to announce the program’s next head coach.

Mickey Dean, the third head softball coach in Auburn history, announced during the season that he is retiring following an impressive 713-win, 18-year career with stops at Radford, James Madison, and Auburn. As Oklahoma and Texas prepare to enter the SEC later this year, it is as important as ever to field a talented, well-coached team to compete in a loaded conference.

Who will Auburn turn to to lead its softball program into a new era within the SEC? Brady Vernon of Softball America has laid out several candidates to fill what he calls the “biggest opening thus far.” The list includes a mix of experienced head coaches and several assistants that are ready to take the step forward.

One notable name is Samantha Ricketts of Mississippi State. Ricketts, a former player under Patty Gasso at Oklahoma, has led Mississippi State to 159 wins since 2020, moving the Bulldogs to the upper epsilon of the SEC. In 2024, Mississippi State finished third in the SEC in hitting with an overall average of .297 and finished fourth in runs scored with 314. Vernon cites Ricketts’ connection to John Cohen during his days at Mississippi State as a valid reason to support this connection, citing Cohen’s hire of Ricketts in 2020.

Several up-and-comers have been named as well including Virginia Tech’s Pete D'Amour and Duke‘s Marissa Young. Young has built Duke’s program from the ground up by developing the Blue Devils into a Women’s College World Series contender in seven seasons. D’Amour has led Virginia Tech to five NCAA Tournament appearances and two trips to the Super Regionals in five seasons.

The biggest name of all is Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski, who has won 360 games and has led the Cowgirls to three-straight Women’s College World Series appearances. Vernon labels Gajewski as the “home run hire” due to his ability to utilize the transfer portal, but the SEC’s addition of Oklahoma and Texas could alter his decision to flee Stillwater.

The Auburn opening is definitely one of the most attractive jobs out there currently, and Cohen has the ability to make the best hire. Who will it be? The race for Auburn softball’s next head coach will be a fun one to watch unfold.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire