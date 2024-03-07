Ex-Seahawk Irvin rips Wright joining 49ers' staff in now-deleted post originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Everybody knows that the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks share one of the NFL’s most heated rivalries, and the two always provide fireworks in their NFC West and playoff matchups.

For those reasons, K.J. Wright’s move to join San Francisco as assistant linebackers/defensive quality control coach has upset many in Seattle’s fan base and organization.

Wright’s longtime Seahawks teammate Bruce Irvin is particularly unhappy, and he expressed his disdain for the 49ers' latest hire in a since-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Terrible!" Irvin wrote before deleting the tweet. "I hate the niners! I would never ever work with that city in any kind of way! Permanent opps 4life!!!!"

Bruce Irvin doesn't seem to like former Seahawks going to the 49ers....



'Permanent opps 4life!!' pic.twitter.com/xstrDYmSp2 — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SeattleONTap) March 5, 2024

Irvin and Wright were original members of the Legion of Boom in Seattle, and the two were a part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII victory over the Denver Broncos in 2014 -- which still represents the franchise’s only Vince Lombardi Trophy.

While he deleted his most recent post, Irvin in February expressed his hatred for the 49ers in another post in response to a video of Marshawn Lynch trolling 49ers fans after the Super Bowl LVIII result.

😩😂😂 know we hate the niners! https://t.co/nCxEK4q1RS — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) February 12, 2024

No love is between the 49ers and the Seahawks.

With Wright now on the 49ers’ side, San Francisco’s matchups with Seattle will be even more exciting during the 2024 NFL season.

And that’s before mentioning Nick Sorensen, former Seahawks coach with Wright and Irvin in Seattle, and his reported promotion to 49ers defensive coordinator.

