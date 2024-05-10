Ex-Reds sporting director Ward gets new FSG role

[Getty Images]

Former Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has been appointed to a new role by the club's Fenway Sports Group owners.

Ward became the Anfield side's sporting director after Michael Edwards left the role in summer 2022 but, in a decision that surprised and disappointed the Reds, he departed the club at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced in January he would be leaving the Merseysiders at the end of this season after almost nine years in charge. Since then, Edwards has been been persuaded to return to the FSG fold as its chief executive of football.

He has now brought back Ward, who will become FSG's technical director on 1 June in a role, like that of Edwards, which will include but not be limited to Liverpool as the organisation looks to add a second club to its portfolio.

Edwards has already appointed a new Liverpool sporting director in Richard Hughes, who will begin his role when he leaves his position as Bournemouth technical director at the end of the campaign.

The restructure at Liverpool is taking place as the Reds prepare for Klopp’s farewell to a role he has been in since October 2015 and with Feyenoord manager Arne Slot set to succeed the German.