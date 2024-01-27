Ex-Louisville football assistant Sherrone Moore replacing Jim Harbaugh at Michigan

Michigan has promoted offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore to head coach, the school announced Friday, moving quickly to tap one of the key figures behind this year's championship run as Jim Harbaugh's successor.

Moore, 37, is the first Black head coach in program history. He was an assistant on the staffs of Louisville football coaches Steve Kragthorpe and Charlie Strong.

“I have been preparing my entire coaching career for this opportunity and I can’t think of a better place to be head coach than at the University of Michigan,” Moore said in the school's announcement. "We will do everything each day as a TEAM to continue the legacy of championship football that has been played at Michigan for the past 144 years.

"Our standards will not change. We will be a smart, tough, dependable, relentless, and enthusiastic championship-level team that loves football and plays with passion for the game, the winged helmet and each other."

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore walks to the field ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium.

Moore was seen in college football circles as Michigan's most obvious replacement should Harbaugh leave for a second stint in the NFL. Harbaugh agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday after going 89-25 in his nine seasons with the Wolverines.

By finding a new head coach within the existing staff, Michigan is banking on a seamless transition to help continue the Wolverines' greatest run in recent history. The Wolverines have claimed three outright Big Ten crowns in a row, beaten Ohio State three years in a row and just claimed their first national championship since 1997.

Moore is the fifth head coach in the program's modern era to be promoted as an assistant. All four of the previous hires reached a Rose Bowl and two, Lloyd Carr and Bennie Oosterbaan, won a national championship.

A former offensive lineman at Oklahoma, Moore began his coaching career at Louisville (2009-13) and Central Michigan (2014-17) before being tapped to join Harbaugh's staff at Michigan in 2018 to coach the tight ends.

He was one of the few assistants to survive a major staffing purge following the Wolverines' disastrous 2020 season. Beginning in 2021, Moore was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and line coach before taking over as the sole coordinator this past year. Michigan's offensive line won the Joe Moore Award as the best line the Bowl Subdivision in 2021 and 2022, becoming the first program to repeat as winners.

Moore spent two separate stints this past season as the interim replacement for a suspended Harbaugh, who was suspended by the school for first three games because of recruiting violations and the final three games of the regular season by the Big Ten over Michigan's alleged sign-stealing scandal. He was the acting coach for a win against Bowling Green in September and again in November for wins against Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State.

“Sherrone stepped up this fall and served as the interim head coach when the program and especially the team needed him,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in the team's release. “Sherrone handled that situation in a way that sealed my already-growing confidence in him. He didn’t make it about him, it was always about the team!"

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Michigan football hires Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh