Ex-Lions DB Will Harris signs with the Saints

Longtime Lions defensive back Will Harris has found a new place to play for 2024. The veteran has signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Per several sources, it’s a one-year deal for Harris to jump from Detroit to New Orleans. Harris had been with the Lions since the prior Detroit regime made him a third-round pick (No. 81 overall) in the 2019 NFL draft out of Boston College.

Harris played in 81 games in his five years in Detroit, starting 40. He bounced around the secondary, playing all the safety spots as well as filling in at slot corner and even some outside CB. In 2023, he saw action in all 17 games but played under 20 percent of defensive snaps after topping over 75 percent in the combined two prior years.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire