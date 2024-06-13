Ex-Andorra star thrilled Wayne Rooney still has his shirt from 2008

Ex-Andorra star thrilled Wayne Rooney still has his shirt from 2008

A former Andorra player expressed his joy at the fact Wayne Rooney still has his shirt after swapping jerseys during an international game in 2008.

Andorra were hosting England in a 2010 World Cup qualifier when Ildefons Lima came up against Rooney.

The pair swapped shirts following the centre-back’s request at the full-time whistle.

Just under 16 years on, Lima is overjoyed to find out Rooney still has that shirt at home.

Speaking to BBC 5 Live, Rooney recently revealed: “I always respected any player who asked for my shirt. Even to the point where we are playing Andorra and I remember one of the players came up and asked for my shirt and we swapped shirts. I’ve seen players where they just throw it into the kit and aren’t interested. Whereas I’d always show respect to him, take it home, and keep the shirt.”

It’s good to see Rooney take the opposite approach if an opposition player ever asked him for a shirt swap. After all, there is no need to be rude or show disinterest at such a request when you are a professional footballer.

Andorra legend boasts incredible jersey collection

This prompted Lima to take to X, writing: “Great news. @Wayne Rooney Still owns my shirt.”

The 44-year-old went on to show that he also has Rooney’s shirt from that day amongst his jersey collection.

Lima is renowned as a legend of Andorran football, having had the longest international career in history. He made his debut in 1997 and won a remarkable 137 caps over a 26-year-long career for his nation.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Ex-Andorra star thrilled Wayne Rooney still has his shirt from 2008

Jun 13 2024, 11:03

Manchester United express interest in Watford starlet set to star at Copa America

Jun 13 2024, 10:47

Matter of time: Manchester United progressing with new Erik ten Hag deal

Jun 13 2024, 10:17