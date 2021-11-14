Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the heartbreaking Kansas loss

Just when we thought that the losing streak would finally end, the Longhorns lost at home to a 1-8 Kansas team.

The first season under Steve Sarkisian has seen plenty of record-breaking moments, but mostly in a bad way. A team that many thought were a better coaching staff away from making some noise at the national level has shown us that maybe Tom Herman was doing the lord’s work, or he could not have gotten fired at a better time.

Going down the line, there are issues at literally every position for Texas. It seems more and more apparent that the quarterback of the future is not on this roster, as they both had two turnovers in the loss, and neither have been a model of consistency.

The wide receiver group is depleted, and outside of Xavier Worthy, they struggle with every aspect of the position. The offensive line may be one of the worst in all of college football, and the defensive line cannot generate any pressure.

This team went from not being able to close out a game after building a lead, to just not being able to play any sort of decent football. They should not have had to take Kansas to overtime to win, but to make matters worse they lost.

While it is way too premature, many people are putting Steve Sarkisian on the hot seat after Texas’ fifth consecutive loss. The first-year head coach had a lot to say after the shocking loss.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he wanted to give Kansas credit. Said they came to play. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 14, 2021

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian: "Until we figure that out, that it takes discipline, commitment, toughness and accountability all of the time, we're going to be swimming upstream." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 14, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian was asked if players have tuned him out. Sarkisian said, "I don't know. You'd have to ask them that question." — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 14, 2021

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian says Bijan Robinson has an elbow injury, but adds no additional details. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 14, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said he doesn't know exactly why the players aren't responding to him and the coaches. Said their job is to get that instilled in the players. Said it's not about waiting until next year, but doing it in the upcoming week — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 14, 2021

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said it's easy to look at one play late in the game and say that's why they lost. Said they lost because they played bad in the first half. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 14, 2021