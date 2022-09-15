Everything Steve Sarkisian said to the media ahead of UTSA

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Longhorns’ matchup with UTSA this weekend.

After getting banged up at the quarterback position against Alabama, Sarkisian stated Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card and Charles Wright got “healthier and better” this week at practice. He did not name a starter to protect his game plan for Saturday’s matchup.

Sarkisian gave lots of praise to UTSA quarterback Frank Harris. He is an experienced player with extensive knowledge of the offense. Harris can create lots of stress on opposing defenses with his arm talent and mobility.

UTSA is a veteran team who will offer Texas a significant challenge. Jeff Traylor is one of the best up-and-coming coaches in college football. The Longhorns need to leave the Alabama game in the past and take care of business against the Roadrunners.

Here is a look at everything Sarkisian discussed with the media on Thursday.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian: "Clearly, we've got a heck of a challenge ahead of us. We're playing a veteran football team that's extremely well-coached." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 15, 2022

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian says "from the quarterback perspective, I was really proud of all three of the guys." "Quinn and Hudson got healthier and healthier as the week went on. Charles did a good job managing the more reps that he got." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 15, 2022

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian asked if all three quarterbacks are available. "What I can clarify is all three of the guys got better this week, and I don't think it's my job to get on here and tell you guys what our gameplan is going to be." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 15, 2022

Sark said the Longhorns have raised their internal expectations. "In turn, we've set new expectations for our fans." Essentially, if you play well against Bama, that must translate every week. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 15, 2022

Sarkisian: "I think the physicality of UTSA is that they all play hard. It's all 11 on the field that play a style and brand of football, that if I was their coach I would be proud of." — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 15, 2022

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said his team had a fast and efficient practice. Said it was one of their best Thursday practices. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 15, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire