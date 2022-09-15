Everything Steve Sarkisian said to the media ahead of UTSA

Chandler Mumme
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of the Longhorns’ matchup with UTSA this weekend.

After getting banged up at the quarterback position against Alabama, Sarkisian stated Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card and Charles Wright got “healthier and better” this week at practice. He did not name a starter to protect his game plan for Saturday’s matchup.

Sarkisian gave lots of praise to UTSA quarterback Frank Harris. He is an experienced player with extensive knowledge of the offense. Harris can create lots of stress on opposing defenses with his arm talent and mobility.

UTSA is a veteran team who will offer Texas a significant challenge. Jeff Traylor is one of the best up-and-coming coaches in college football. The Longhorns need to leave the Alabama game in the past and take care of business against the Roadrunners.

Here is a look at everything Sarkisian discussed with the media on Thursday.

