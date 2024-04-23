‘He’s everything’, Mel Kiper summarizes Brock Bowers’ skillset ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Despite a three-time All-American and two-time Mackey Award winning career, Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers isn’t currently projected to land earlier than No. 10 in the 2024 NFL draft.

Why is a talent like Bowers not in the running for a top-5 pick?

The answer to that question surrounds how loaded this year’s draft class is at prime positions. Quarterbacks, wide receivers, offensive tackles and edge defenders are expected to take the bulk of those selections and most of the first-round picks. That may be the only aspect holding Bowers back from going within the top 10.

It’s clear that where Bowers is projected to land isn’t due to his talent, skillset or character. ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said it best on his “First Draft” show in early April.

“Give me a break. He’s just a tight end? He’s everything. Watch him play. …You can use him in the backfield. You can put him anywhere on the football field. He is a nightmare trying to match up with. I don’t care where he goes, he’s going to be a whale of a pick. He could be in line to be Rookie of the Year in the NFL if he goes to the right team and the right quarterback. I love Brock Bowers. I loved him when he came to Georgia. He was an immediate impact performer.”

In three years at UGA, Bowers racked up an outstanding 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns. He also added 19 rushing attempts for 193 yards and five scores on the ground.

Kiper currently projects Bowers to land to the New York Jets with the 10th pick, pairing him with star wideout Garret Wilson and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. One could imagine how dangerous that group could be if New York can solidify its offensive line.

We’ll find out for sure where Bowers will be taking his talents during the first round of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday in Detroit. You can watch full coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire