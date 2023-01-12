Every running back Texas has offered in the 2024 recruiting class

Cami Griffin
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are putting the finishing touches on a very impressive recruiting class for the 2023 cycle.

The Longhorns have the No. 3 class in the country for 2023 at this time. Over half of the players in the class have enrolled early and are already on campus. Now, Sarkisian will shift his focus to the 2024 cycle.

Three players have committed to Texas’ 2024 class. Three-star quarterback Trey Owens, four-star cornerback Jaden Allen and four-star athlete Hunter Moddon have each announced their verbal commitment.

Texas has sent out several intriguing offers for some of the top players in the nation for the 2024 cycle. Longhorns Wire will begin breaking down the offers in this class by position. First up are the eight running backs Tashard Choice has offered up to this point, according to 247Sports.

Three-star RB Terek McCant (Tampa, FL)

Four-star RB Kevin Riley (Northport, AL)

Four-star RB Anthony Carrie (Tampa, FL)

Four-star RB Stacy Gage (Tampa, FL)

Four-star RB James Peoples (San Antonio, TX)

Four-star RB Taylor Tatum (Longview, TX)

Four-star RB Jason Brown (Seattle, WA)

Five-star RB Jerrick Gibson (Bradenton, FL)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

