Every running back Texas has offered in the 2024 recruiting class

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are putting the finishing touches on a very impressive recruiting class for the 2023 cycle.

The Longhorns have the No. 3 class in the country for 2023 at this time. Over half of the players in the class have enrolled early and are already on campus. Now, Sarkisian will shift his focus to the 2024 cycle.

Three players have committed to Texas’ 2024 class. Three-star quarterback Trey Owens, four-star cornerback Jaden Allen and four-star athlete Hunter Moddon have each announced their verbal commitment.

Texas has sent out several intriguing offers for some of the top players in the nation for the 2024 cycle. Longhorns Wire will begin breaking down the offers in this class by position. First up are the eight running backs Tashard Choice has offered up to this point, according to 247Sports.

Three-star RB Terek McCant (Tampa, FL)

Four-star RB Kevin Riley (Northport, AL)

Tuscaloosa County football class of 2024 running back Kevin Riley has had a month to remember. His breakout junior season led to a recruitment explosion of 16 offers, including Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Auburn.https://t.co/ZrhkQs6Ebc — The Tuscaloosa News (@tuscaloosanews) November 10, 2022

Four-star RB Anthony Carrie (Tampa, FL)

2024 Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School RB Anthony Carrie caught my eye playing with FAST today Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Stanford and Florida are among the schools standing out early in his recruitment. pic.twitter.com/MiY86C9Psp — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) February 26, 2022

Four-star RB Stacy Gage (Tampa, FL)

After a 3TD performance vs. American Heritage on Friday, IMG RB Stacy Gage has since picked up offers from: Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Texas, and Louisville. Arguably the best RB in the 2024 Class 📈@3stacygage — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 24, 2021

Four-star RB James Peoples (San Antonio, TX)

Four-star RB Taylor Tatum (Longview, TX)

2024 Longview RB Taylor Tatum impressed in a big way tonight in the Lobos’ season-opening win with 162 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. Stock is beginning to really take off. https://t.co/zMSrc0miij pic.twitter.com/IinHq57BjJ — Cole Patterson (@RivalsCole) August 27, 2022

Four-star RB Jason Brown (Seattle, WA)

Seattle (Wash.) O'Dea 2024 running back Jason Brown, the No. 2 back in his class nationally, got out on the road this summer and he talked about his visits, conversations with Nick Saban and Kirby Smart and more https://t.co/vXTfMSOe5U pic.twitter.com/bg63Xu7upU — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) August 12, 2022

Five-star RB Jerrick Gibson (Bradenton, FL)

Texas is reportedly ”at the top” among the top schools for the No. 1 2024 RB recruit Jerrick Gibson. https://t.co/AcZswegWvg — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) January 9, 2023

