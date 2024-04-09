Every move the Eagles have made so far this offseason

We’re 16 days away from the start of the 2024 NFL draft’s first round, and the Eagles along with 31 other teams have started preparing for a fast approaching training camp and regular season.

Philadelphia has been dilligent in retooling the coaching staff and a roster that’ll be without Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce for the first time since 2010.

The Eagles have been active this offseason, adding Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff and Kenny Pickett among others, while Haason Reddick was traded, and a handful of other free agents departed.

With the final draft preparation underway, we’re looking at every move Philadelphia has made this off-season.

Signed OLB Julian Okwara

The former Lions pass rusher will compete for a roster spot.

Signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price and T Darian Kinnard.

Signed TE Albert Okwuegbunam to a one-year contract extension.

With Kellen Moore inserted as the new Eagles offensive coordinator, the team let Jack Stoll depart in free agency, and signed Okwuegbunam to a one-year extension.

Released S Kevin Byard

Byard was acquired in an early season trade for Terrell Edmunds, but carried a $14 million cap hit into 2024 and was subsequently released.

Byard signed with the Bears at the start of free agency.

Released CB Avonte Maddox

The initial release of Maddox saved the Eagles over $7 million in cap space.

Agreed to terms with DE Brandon Graham on a one-year contract extension

Graham wants to retire as an Eagle and he’ll play one final season after signing a one-year deal.

Agreed to terms with G Landon Dickerson on a four-year contract extension

A two-time Pro Bowl left guard, Dickerson is the highest paid at his position after signing a $98 million deal.

Agreed to terms with LS Rick Lovato on a one-year contract extension

Agreed to terms with P Braden Mann on a two-year contract extension

The veteran punter was a bright spot for the Eagles in 2023 and he’s back on a two-year deal.

Agreed to terms with K Jake Elliott on a four-year contract extension

Elliott is on par with Justin Tucker as the best kicker in the NFL, and he’s staying around on a four-year deal.

Agreed to terms with RB Saquon Barkley on a three-year contract

In a shocking move for Howie Roseman and the Eagles, Saquon Barkley will play in Philadelphia after signing a three-year deal.

Agreed to terms with LB Bryce Huff on a three-year contract

Looking for more pressure off the edge, Philadelphia signed Bryce Huff away from the Jets.

Agreed to terms with LB Zack Baun on a one-year contract

Baun is a versatile linebacker that can rush the passer.

Agreed to terms with OL Matt Hennessy on a one-year contract

After losing Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll in free agency, Philadelphia replenished their depth by signing Matt Hennessy to a one-year deal.

Agreed to terms with DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson on a three-year contract

Roseman admitted to missing Gardner-Johnson’s swagger, and signed the safety to a three-year deal.

Agreed to terms with WR DeVante Parker on a one-year contract

Agreed to acquire QB Kenny Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick (No. 120 overall) from the Steelers

Looking to solidify the position behind Jalen Hurts, the Eagles traded for Kenny Pickett and sent the Steelers two late round picks.

Signed LB Devin White on a one-year contract

Philadelphia addressed the linebacker position in a huge way.

