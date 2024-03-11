Eagles to sign LB Zack Baun to a 1-year deal

The Eagles have started retooling the linebacker position, signing former Saints defender Zack Baun to a one-year deal.

Baun, 27, started six games for the Saints last season, recording two sacks, an interception, and four quarterback hits.

Saints free-agent LB Zack Baun plans to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Baun recorded 30 tackles across 17 games in the 2023 regular season.

Baun saw a career-high 292 defensive snaps last season while continuing to play a critical role on special teams (381).

The 2020 third-round pick was a core special-teamer since his first year with the Saints, but he’s yet to log more than 30 tackles in a single season.

