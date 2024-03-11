Advertisement

Eagles to sign LB Zack Baun to a 1-year deal

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The Eagles have started retooling the linebacker position, signing former Saints defender Zack Baun to a one-year deal.

Baun, 27, started six games for the Saints last season, recording two sacks, an interception, and four quarterback hits.

Baun recorded 30 tackles across 17 games in the 2023 regular season.

Baun saw a career-high 292 defensive snaps last season while continuing to play a critical role on special teams (381).

The 2020 third-round pick was a core special-teamer since his first year with the Saints, but he’s yet to log more than 30 tackles in a single season.

