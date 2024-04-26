[Getty Images]

Could Arsenal's result in the north London derby on Sunday afternoon impact Manchester City's performance against Nottingham Forest?

The current Premier League leaders kick off at 14:00 BST at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meaning City will know the result by the time they begin at 16:30 BST.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Manchester Evening News reporter Simon Bajkowski said "little things" could make the difference in the title race.

"I think they [Manchester City] will be a lot more confident after last night [against Brighton]," he said. "In 2024, Arsenal have really been the form team and they've been the one that have been dominating every team they have played, racking up huge scores and City and Liverpool, to an extent, have been hanging on in there.

"There is an interesting parallel from last season where City had beaten Arsenal in February to go top of the league and then travelled to Forest. Arsenal have got the derby on Sunday which is a huge game for them but City will know the result before they kick off.

"Will that play into the game as much as them needing the points and Forest needing the points? It's the time of the season where every little thing could make the difference."