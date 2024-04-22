Here’s every Jets pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is just three days away. The Jets are currently scheduled to make seven selections next weekend. They have their original picks in Rounds 1, 3, 4 and 6 along with Baltimore’s compensatory pick in the 4th as well as their own compensatory picks in the 7th. New York acquired Baltimore’s fourth-round compensatory pick in the Morgan Moses deal as the teams swapped picks in the round. New York moved back from 113 to 134.

The Jets traded their second-round pick to the Packers in the Aaron Rodgers deal last year, their fifth-round pick to the Broncos in the Jake Martin deal back in 2022 and their seventh-round pick to the Ravens in the Chuck Clark trade in 2023.

Here is where the Jets will be selecting during the 2024 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 10

Round 3, Pick 72

Round 4, Pick 111

Round 4, Pick 134 (compensatory pick via Ravens)

Round 6, Pick 185

Round 7, Pick 256 (compensatory pick)

Round 7, Pick 257 (compensatory pick)

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire