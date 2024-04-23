Everton v Liverpool: Pick of the stats
There have been more red cards in Everton versus Liverpool games than any other Premier League fixture (23), with the Blues' 16 the most one side has against another in the competition. Ashley Young was sent off earlier this season at Anfield, though there has not been a red card in both meetings since 2005-06.
Everton are winless in their past 12 Premier League home games against Liverpool (D9 L3), their longest run without a league victory against an opponent at Goodison Park.
The Reds have won their past 12 league games played on Wednesday by an aggregate score of 33-5, since a 1-0 home loss to Brighton in February 2021.
No player has been directly involved in more Premier League goals for Everton this season than Dwight McNeil (three goals, five assists). However, McNeil has never been involved in one in 10 league appearances against Liverpool, only facing Manchester United (12) more without a top-flight goal or assist.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in six goals in his past five Premier League appearances against Everton, scoring five and assisting one. He scored twice in the reverse fixture in October – the last player to score two or more goals in both Merseyside derbies in a league campaign was Dixie Dean in 1932-33, while the last for Liverpool was Dick Forshaw in 1925-26.