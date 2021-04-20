Everton hit out at ‘preposterous arrogance’ of Super League plans

A fan displays their Everton pin badge collection (Getty Images)

Everton have become the first Premier League club to go on the record with their opposition to the European Super League plans.

A group of 12 European clubs are at the heart of plans to form a new breakaway competition to rival the Champions League.

The bombshell announcement on Sunday has been met with almost universal condemnation with supporter groups and football figures as well as politicians voicing their concerns.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all signed up to the venture with Everton now going public with their own opposition.

A statement, released on Tuesday morning, labelled the proposal as “preposterously arrogant”.

“Everton is saddened and disappointed to see proposals of a breakaway league pushed forward by six clubs. Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests. Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game,” it read.

“Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table. Six clubs taking for granted and even betraying the majority of football supporters across our country and beyond.

“At this time of national and international crisis - and a defining period for our game - clubs should be working together collaboratively with the ideals of our game and its supporters uppermost.

“Instead, these clubs have been secretly conspiring to break away from a football pyramid that has served them so well.”

Fans of both Leeds and Liverpool protested against the move ahead of their Premier League match on Monday night while players from the home side wore t-shirts with “earn it” written on them to warm up.

“The backlash is understandable and deserved – and has to be listened to,” Everton’s statement continued. “This preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football outside of the clubs that have drafted this plan.

“On behalf of everyone associated with Everton, we respectfully ask that the proposals are immediately withdrawn and that the private meetings and subversive practises that have brought our beautiful game to possibly its lowest ever position in terms of trust end now.

“Finally we would ask the owners, chairmen, and board members of the six clubs to remember the privileged position they hold – not only as custodians of their clubs but also custodians of the game. The responsibility they carry should be taken seriously. We urge them all to consider what they wish their legacy to be.”

