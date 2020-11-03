Even NFL is feeling election anxiety as Trump-Biden race concludes and complicated relationships come into focus

Just over three years ago, when the NFL found itself in the teeth of a heated debate over national anthem politics, social justice protests and building racial tension, one of the wildest assertions in NFL history spilled into the middle of a U.S. Senate committee hearing in Washington.

It was a September 2017 revelation that nobody in the league office could have predicted from any political hearing, let alone one featuring testimony from the heads of the FBI, Homeland Security and the National Counterterrorism Center. The NFL was quickly learning that blindside moments in the Donald Trump presidency would be jarring and frequent. They could materialize from stream-of-conscious tweets, off-the-cuff interviews with a friendly-confines cable news network, impromptu meetings with reporters on the White House lawn or even via a surprise dispatch of Vice President Mike Pence to an NFL game, just so he could feed the news cycle with a post-anthem walkout.

But nothing was like the surreal moment late in September 2017, when just days after Trump had verbally attacked protesting NFL players in an Alabama rally — infamously labeling them “son of a bitch” — a Republican senator revealed during congressional testimony that the league had something else to worry about. There was a subversive element sweeping in behind Trump on social media like a typhoon.

Russian bots.

According to Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford, intelligence reports shared with congressional leaders claimed that Russian bots were using social media to amplify and drive both sides of a raging debate over protesting NFL players. The goal? Splinter America. The prominent tools? The NFL and a wave of players whose social consciousness were sparked by the kneeling protests of Colin Kaepernick during the 2016 season.

On Sept. 24, 2017, some players from the Indianapolis Colts kneeled during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice. (Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports) More

As Lankford put it during a September 2017 hearing with intelligence officials, “We watched even this weekend, the Russians and their troll farms and their Internet folks, start hashtagging out ‘take a knee’ and also hashtagging out ‘Boycott NFL’. … [Trying] to raise the noise level in America, to try to make a big issue an even bigger issue as they’re trying to just push divisiveness in the country. We’ve continued to be able to see that. We will see that again in our election time.”

For the NFL and its team owners, it was an inexplicable development. Not only did the league have to worry about Trump and his saber-rattling, but it was also getting pulled into a spin cycle of sabotage, one driven by a foreign invasion on social media, according to intelligence officials. And in the middle of all this, Trump was directly leaning on some NFL franchise owners. He openly talked about discussions with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. A flight on Air Force One by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft became a prominent talking point. Political contributions from both of those men, along with a swath of other team owners, became a hot-button issue in the middle of a collusion grievance brought against the league by Kaepernick.

All of this is important context heading into Tuesday’s presidential election. The fall of 2017 was the start of a long, tumultuous time for NFL franchise owners. They had to learn how to survive and thrive under a president who cared less about the league as a business and more about what it meant for political capital. Yet here we are, with franchise owners having figured out how to survive under Trump as a collective unit — and maybe not as anxious for change as many of the players who make up the work force.

This is an awkward moment for the NFL, defined by strained contradictions and uneven messaging. It’s a reality that makes it fair to question whether Trump has really been a big enough problem for the league’s owners to really want him out of office, leaving many of the players who are lobbying for change to deal with what comes next if that desired shakeup doesn’t materialize.

Story continues