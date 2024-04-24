Evans seeks winning WRC run

Elfyn Evans says he needs to start winning rallies on a more consistent basis if he is to be crowned world champion.

Even though the Welshman in still second in the World Rally Championship standings after finishing second in Rally Croatia, the 35-year-old still has not won a race this season.

Evans is currently six points behind championship leader Thierry Neuville, but does not believe it will be a two-way battle between himself and the Belgian for the title, with Ott Tanak also in the running.