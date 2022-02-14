Super Bowl: Evan McPherson dances to Dr. Dre before calmly tying Adam Vinatieri FG record

The emergence of the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals was one of the best NFL stories in years despite their disappointing end in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Evan McPherson was a featured player. The rookie kicker had an outstanding NFL debut, connecting on 28-of-34 field goal attempts in the regular season including three game winners. He added two more in the playoffs with a 52-yarder against Tennessee Titans and a 31-yarder against the Kansas City Chiefs.

So when he got to the Super Bowl, he wanted to soak it all in. That meant watching Dr. Dre and Co. in the halftime show. He told TMZ last week that watching the show was part of his gameday agenda.

"I hope I get to watch it," he said. "I hope I get to be out there to experience it."

Watch it, he did. And he appeared to be among the many who gave the show a positive review.

#Bengals kicker Evan McPherson stuck around for the halftime show

His halftime excursion didn't appear to hinder him on the field.

When called into action after halftime, McPherson connected on a 38-yard field goal to extend Cincinnati's lead to 20-13. It was his 14th made field goal of the postseason in as many tries. If that sounds like a lot, it's because it is.

In fact, it tied an NFL record held by the greatest postseason kicker in league history. Adam Vinatieri set the record for most field goals in a single postseason with 14 in the 2007 playoffs as the Indianapolis Colts won the Super Bowl.

McPherson didn't get a chance for No. 15 as the Rams secured a 23-20 win with a fourth-down stop in the game's final minute, killing his chances for a would-be game-tying attempt.