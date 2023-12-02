EURO 2024: Group stage draw, full schedule, dates, venues

The 2024 European Championships take place in Germany this summer and it is going to be a brilliant tournament in packed-out stadiums as the EURO 2024 group stage draw is set to take place in Hamburg.

It's time to dust off your steins and lederhosen.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

This is the first major men's tournament that Germany has hosted since the 2006 World Cup and with 10 amazing stadiums spread across the country from Munich in the south to Hamburg in the far north, there will be amazing experiences for fans and players alike.

Reigning champs Italy are aiming to become just the second team in European Championship history to win back-to-back titles, while EURO 2020 runners up England, hosts Germany and 2022 World Cup runners up France are all among the favorites to lift the trophy.

Below is all of the information you need for EURO 2024 in Germany.

When is the group stage draw?

The draw for the finals will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12pm ET in Hamburg, Germany.

Pot 1: Germany, Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England

Pot 2: Hungary, Turkiye, Romania, Denmark, Albania, Austria

Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czechia

Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Play-off Winner A, Play-off Winner B, Play-off Winner C

When and where is EURO 2024?

The first game of the tournament will be on June 14, 2024 and the final will be on July 14, 2024. Germany will play the first game of the tournament in Munich on June 14 at 3pm ET, with their opponent to be confirmed upon the result of the group stage draw. The tournament will be held in 10 stadiums across Germany.

How many teams are at EURO 2024?

Like the expanded format for the last two editions of the European Championships, 24 teams will qualify for EURO 2024 and be split in to six groups of four teams in each.

How many teams qualify from each group at EURO 2024?

The top two teams from each group qualify automatically for the last 16, while the four teams who finish in third and have the best record will also reach the last 16.

Which stadiums will be used in Germany for EURO 2024?

Berlin - Olympiastadion (capacity: 74,461)

Cologne - Cologne Stadium (capacity: 49,827)

Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (capacity: 65,849)

Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (capacity: 51,031)

Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (capacity: 54,697)

Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (capacity: 54,740)

Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg (capacity: 52,245)

Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (capacity: 42,959)

Munich - Munich Football Arena (capacity: 70,076)

Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (capacity: 54,096)

EURO 2024 schedule

Group A

June 14: Germany v A2 - Munich

June 15: A3 v A4 - Cologne

June 19: A2 v A4 - Cologne

June 19: Germany v A3 - Stuttgart

June 23: A4 v Germany - Frankfurt

June 23: A2 v A3 - Stuttgart

Group B

June 15: B1 v B2 - Berlin

June 15: B3 v B4 - Dortmund

June 19: B2 v B4 - Hamburg

June 20: B1 v B3 - Gelsenkirchen

June 24: B4 v B1 - Dusseldorf

June 24: B2 v B3 - Leipzig

Group C

June 16: C3 v C4 - Gelsenkirchen

June 16: C1 v C2 - Stuttgart

June 20: C2 v C4 - Frankfurt

June 20: C1 v C3 - Munich

June 25: C4 v C1 - Cologne

June 25: C2 v C3 - Munich

Group D

June 16: D1 v D2 - Hamburg

June 17: D3 v D4 - Dusseldorf

June 21: D1 v D3 - Berlin

June 21: D2 v D4 - Leipzig

June 25: D2 v D3 - Berlin

June 25: D4 v D1 - Dortmund

Group E

June 17: E1 v E2 - Frankfurt

June 17: E3 v E4 - Munich

June 21: E2 v E4 - Dusseldorf

June 22: E1 v E3 - Cologne

June 26: E2 v E3 - Frankfurt

June 26: E4 v E1 - Stuttgart

Group F

June 18: F1 v F2 - Dortmund

June 18: F3 v F4 - Leipzig

June 22: F1 v F3 - Dortmund

June 22: F2 v F4 - Hamburg

June 26: F2 v F3 - Gelsenkirchen

June 26: F4 v F1 - Hamburg

Round of 16

Match 37: June 29 - Winner Group A v Runner up Group C - Dortmund

Match 38: June 29 - Runner up Group A v Runner up Group B - Berlin

Match 39: June 30 - Winner Group B v 3rd Group A/D/E/F - Cologne

Match 40: June 30 - Winner Group C v 3rd Group D/E/F - Gelsenkirchen

Match 41: July 1 - Winner Group F v 3rd Group A/B/C - Frankfurt

Match 42: July 1 - Runner up Group D v Runner up Group E - Dusseldorf

Match 43: July 2 - Winner Group E v 3rd Group A/B/C/D - Munich

Match 44: July 2 - Winner Group D v Runner up Group F - Leipzig

Quarterfinals

Match 45: July 5 - Winner Match 39 v Winner Match 37 - Stuttgart

Match 46: July 5 - Winner Match 41 v Winner Match 42 - Hamburg

Match 47: July 6 - Winner Match 43 v Winner Match 44 - Berlin

Match 48: July 6 - Winner Match 40 v Winner Match 38 - Dusseldorf

Semifinals

Match 49: July 9 - Winner Match 45 v Winner Match 46 - Munich, 3pm ET

Match 50: July 10 - Winner Match 47 v Winner Match 48 - Dortmund, 3pm ET

Final

Match 51: July 14 - Winner Match 49 v Winner Match 50 - Munich, 3pm ET