ETSU Tennis teams receive placements in NCAA tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University (ETSU) men’s and women’s tennis teams gathered in the D.P. Culp Student Center Monday for the moment they have waited for throughout the whole season: NCAA placements.

The teams have worked hard throughout the season, both taking home Southern Conference championships.

Ricky Rojas, the director of ETSU Tennis and coach for both teams, said he’s proud of the teams for making it this far.

“It’s pretty special,” said Rojas. “[I] never take it for granted. We played really well, very proud of our teams.”

The players waited patiently for their placements to be announced. Both teams found out they will be playing within state lines. The women’s team will take on Duke, and the men’s team will take on the University of Tennessee, both games taking place in Knoxville.

Players from both teams said the distance wouldn’t have changed how they felt moving forward.

“We have been preparing for two weeks already since we won the conference,” said Redshirt senior Dimitri Badra. “I think we’ll just keep doing the same job.”

“It’s so amazing,” said Redshirt senior Fernanda Carvajal. “This is my second year [in the tournament] and I don’t care if I play here or there.”

For Carvajal, she’s excited to continue her final season with the team she’s spent the last few years with.

“I think this year, we created a good relationship,” Carvajal said. “I’m so excited to play a game with them again.”

Rojas said he hopes the first games’ location will entice the fans to support them in person.

“[I’m] just hoping to get a lot of people,” said Rojas. “That’s the perks of playing nearby. You know, so we’ll try to advertise it and get some fans out there.”

The men’s team’s first match will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, while the women’s team’s first will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

