ETSU softball season ends in a heart-breaking 10-inning loss to Wofford, 5-4

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WJHL) – With its season on the line, the ETSU softball team battled and gave it everything they had; however, the Buccaneers’ season ended with a 5-4 heart-breaking 10-inning loss to Wofford in Wednesday’s Southern Conference Tournament single-elimination game from UNCG Softball Stadium.

Falling behind by three runs on a three-run home run by Wofford’s Hope Ingle in the bottom of the third, ETSU fought back and eventually took the lead. The Bucs pulled even at 3-3 in the top of the fifth following back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Cameron Young and Riley Nayadley.

The Buccaneer pitching staff registered six straight scoreless innings following that three-run third as Kendall Thackston worked a scoreless fifth inning and Sara Muir held the Terriers in check until the 10th inning. Muir got out of jams in the seventh and ninth innings to extend the game, and ETSU’s offense finally took its first lead in the top of the tenth.

Wofford, who improved to 23-22 overall, advances to take on No. 4 seed Mercer at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. ETSU’s season ended with an overall record of 11-39.

