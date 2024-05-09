ETSU baseball beats Bulldogs on Senior Night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs closed out their home slate with a win over UNC Asheville on Wednesday, 6-2.

The Blue and Gold used an offensive surge in the middle innings to secure the program’s 24th win at Thomas Stadium this season.

Tommy Barth broke the scoreless deadlock in the fifth inning with an RBI single. Cam Sisneros followed it up with an RBI single of his own, stretching the lead to 2-0. A passed ball allowed Barth to score, making it a 3-0 edge before the end of the frame.

UNCA’s Ty Kaufman put the visitors on the board in the sixth inning with an RBI double. However, the Bucs responded in the bottom half, as Barth and Sisneros each drove home runs to make it 6-1.

A sac fly from the Bulldogs in the seventh inning rounded out the scoring.

Barth was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and two runs scored, while Sisneros notched 3 RBI on a pair of hits.

Nathan Hickman (2-0) earned the win on the mound, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing just one run on two base hits.

ETSU (31-15, 12-6 SoCon) closes out conference play with a three-game set at Wofford. First pitch on Friday is slated for 5:30 p.m.

