ESPN ranks the Vikings’ top two 2024 NFL Draft selections

Some people believe the Minnesota Vikings had one of the better 2024 NFL Drafts. The Vikings did what they needed to do to not only fulfill needs but build for the future. Minnesota traded up one spot to draft Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and then traded up to No. 17 to select Alabama Edge rusher Dallas Turner — who was projected by many as a top 10 pick.

The Vikings wouldn’t have another pick until round four, so after ESPN’s Matt Miller came out with his top 100 picks of the ’24 NFL Draft, there were only two players listed for the Vikings. While there were plenty of late-round picks in Miller’s top 100 — the Vikings didn’t do enough in rounds four-through-seven that stood out to Miller.

Miller noted when making his list of the best 100 selections, he thought about value, scheme fit, needs addressed, and what assets were gained or lost from trades made to get the prospects.

Coming in at No. 9 was Minnesota’s second selection of Alabama Edge rusher, Turner.

My final overall ranking: No. 7 I didn’t love the value of the trade to go get Turner, which is the only reason this pick isn’t even higher on this list. Focusing more on the player and the team fit, he’ll have an opportunity to be a big-time impact right out of the gate opposite Jonathan Greenard. Turner had 10 sacks last season and has great speed getting after the passer.

The Vikings traded away picks No. 23 and No. 167, plus a third and fourth-round pick in the 2025 Draft to get up to No. 17 to grab Turner. With Danielle Hunter in Houston, the Vikings felt like it was time to get a young Edge prospect who has a ton of talent. Turner has the ability to carve out a huge role in Minnesota when the season begins.

Minnesota’s first selection of J.J. McCarthy comes in at No. 19 for Miller.

My final overall ranking: No. 19 When looking at the value of this pick, yes, the Vikings slightly reached. But when adding the context that they didn’t panic and trade up into the top five picks for McCarthy, this grades out much better. McCarthy is pro-ready coming out of Jim Harbaugh’s system and enters an offense with a ready-made infrastructure for a young passer. The offense has great skill players, a talented offensive line and a savvy playcaller. The scheme fit is ideal.

Heading into the first night of the draft, McCarthy’s name was skyrocketing toward a top-six selection. There were talks that Washington or the New York Giants wanted to take McCarthy and if the Vikings wanted the Michigan QB — they would have to make a big trade to land him. Instead, Minnesota was able to stay right where it was at No. 11 and let McCarthy come toward the Vikings. Minnesota traded up one spot to No. 10 to get its future of the franchise. Whether McCarthy starts right away or sits behind Sam Darnold is to be determined, but the value of getting McCarthy at No. 10 appears to be great.

