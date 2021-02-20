ESPN ranks Vikings’ rookie class as 7th-most productive in 2020

The Vikings had a lot of darts in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they certainly hit with a few players, most notably wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

In ESPN’s rankings of most productive 2020 rookie draft classes, the Vikings ranked seventh overall.

Here’s a snippet of what was written about the Vikings:

Minnesota had more draft picks in the 2020 NFL draft than any other franchise, with a whopping 15. Only five of those 15 played significant time, but there were two from that handful that really surpassed expectations: wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 22 overall) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (No. 89 overall).

Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, the Vikings have 10 selections: 14th overall, two (2) third-round picks, three (3) fourth-round picks, two (2) fifth-round picks, a sixth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

You can bet that Rick Spielman will once again be active on draft day and if the Vikings can find a class that’s even half as promising as the 2020 class was, the Vikings will be in a good place.