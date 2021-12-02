ESPN pulls Lakers-Clippers game from primetime slot

The Los Angeles Lakers game Friday against the L.A. Clippers will not be broadcast on ESPN, the network announced.

With LeBron James out due to health and safety protocols and Kawhi Leonard still recovering from knee surgery, the possible star-studded matchup won’t have the main stars on the court.

Instead, ESPN flexed the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns rematch to the 7:00 p.m. PT slot since it’s a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference.

The game will still broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet for the Lakers, and it’ll be a game with potential playoff implications down the line. Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will be counted on to lead the squad to victory.

