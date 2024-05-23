ESPN’s post-spring football Top-25 ranks Alabama No. 7 in the country

Despite the massive changing of the guard at head coach from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer for the Alabama Crimson Tide, the expectations are still to compete for an SEC title and playoff berth. While those may seem like lofty expectations for year one, DeBoer is well aware of what he signed up for, but more importantly, he’s cut out for it. In just two years with the Washington Huskies, DeBoer guided the team to a combined 25-3 record with Alamo and Sugar Bowl wins as well as a national title appearance this past season.

From replacing an entire coaching staff to re-recruiting the Tide’s current roster, DeBoer had his work cut out from day one, however, he more than managed it as the Crimson Tide are widely regarded as a top ten team in the country heading into 2024. With spring football wrapping up in the past month and less than 100 days until the start of the season, ESPN released their post-spring Top 25 rankings. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach ranked the Tide No. 7 in the country saying…

“It has been 131 days since legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban unexpectedly retired, and they’re still playing college football in Tuscaloosa. Just a friendly reminder that Saban’s replacement, Kalen DeBoer, had a 104-12 record in his previous three stops and directed Washington to a spot in the CFP National Championship last season. Yes, a boatload of players left for the NFL draft or via the transfer portal, but Alabama has enough talent remaining to compete at a high level. The offense looked explosive in the spring with returning quarterback Jalen Milroe and young tailbacks Jamarion Miller and Justice Haynes. The Tide’s offensive line can only get better after allowing 49 sacks in 2023. Getting offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor back from the transfer portal was a coup for DeBoer. Defensive lineman LT Overton (Texas A&M), safety Keon Sabb (Michigan) and two Washington transfers — guard Parker Brailsford and receiver Germie Bernard — should help right away.”

The Crimson Tide will have the roster and coaching staff in place to be one of the elite teams in the country again, however, with one of the toughest schedules in America there will be minimal room for error.

