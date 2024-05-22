ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Rece Davis share expectations for Colorado’s upcoming season

Many have shared their predictions for Colorado football’s first season back in the Big 12 Conference. Some believe head coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs will be vastly improved while others see another mediocre year ahead.

Most recently, ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Rece Davis agreed with the below-average, middle-of-the-pack win total predictions for CU on their “College GameDay” podcast. Here’s what Thamel had to offer when pondering if Colorado would surpass 5.5 wins:

“I would take the under on 5.5,” Thamel said. “I’m a fan of Shedeur Sanders, we’re going to have him in the green room in Green Bay next year. But I’m just not as confident on what’s around him, especially still upfront. So I’m going to go under.”

Davis agreed, citing the difficulty of Colorado’s schedule:

“They’re at Nebraska. They’re at UCF. They’re at Arizona. They’re at Texas Tech. They’re at Kansas, who I think, Kansas and Arizona, two of the teams that I think can win the Big 12,” Davis said. “I’m going to go under (5.5) too.”

Despite praising Shedeur Sanders, Thamel believes the potential top quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft has room to improve. Throw in his lack of faith with Sanders’ supporting cast, and his prediction makes sense.

Davis mentioned Colorado’s challenging road slate as another reason for the low expectations. Earlier in the episode, the two criticized the program’s scheduling decisions and the number of coaching changes.

With two more high-profile doubters to fuel the fire in Boulder, Coach Prime and the Buffaloes will look to prove everyone wrong this fall.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire