ESPN NFL insider addresses rumors that Jayden Daniels doesn’t want to play for Commanders

We’re now less than a week away from the 2024 NFL draft, and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the odds-on favorite to go second overall to the Washington Commanders.

That’s reflected in betting odds, and it’s reflected in most mock drafts, as well. However, there could be a potential hangup: According to the pre-draft rumor mill, Daniels has some hesitation about playing in Washington.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler addressed these rumors recently on SportsCenter, and he didn’t exactly shoot them down.

“Well, there’s a little bit of smoke there,” Fowler said, per On3. “So, people I talk to with the Commanders and other teams, they do believe Daniels is the favorite to be the pick at No. 2. Nothing set in stone of course, it is the draft. But I’m talking to somebody close with Daniels who believes that he has at least openly wondered about his options.”

Fowler added that there has been interest from Daniels’ camp in playing for the Raiders. However, they pick 13th and aren’t likely to trade up high enough to get him, which would likely require a move into the top three.

“He has had interest in playing for the Raiders, who pick 13th and probably can’t get high enough to pick him,” Fowler said. “I can’t confirm that he doesn’t want to play for Washington, but it hasn’t been an easy smooth process for whatever reason so far.”

We’ll have to wait and see what happens between the two parties in the coming days, but it seems there may be some truth to Daniels’ hesitancy to play for the Commanders.

