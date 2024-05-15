ESPN is high on Notre Dame’s offense now and in the future

One of the biggest aspects that has kept Notre Dame football from the upper echelon of the sport has been its offense.

The defense has held up its part of the bargain, but offensively there hasn’t been nearly as much success. That could be changing in the near future, as soon as this fall.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg recently projected which offenses will be the best over the next three seasons and Notre Dame landed as his No. 12 team, a jump from being ranked No. 17 last season. He sees the offensive issues like I have, stating “the team’s outcome could come down to the offense, specifically quarterback play and the passing game, which hasn’t been at an elite level often enough.”

Rittenberg likes the Irish’s running back, and tight end’s, while is a little cautious about the offensive line due to the departures the unit had. With just two returning starters, Notre Dame is a bit green upfront. His biggest concern are the wide receivers, a group that the “production remains low.”

Again, it hard to disagree with Rittenberg’s assessment of the Irish offense, but this unit should be better than the one we saw last year.

