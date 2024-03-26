ESPN favors Alabama over UNC in Sweet 16 matchup

The UNC men’s basketball team truly looks like a National Championship contender heading into the Sweet 16, dominating Wagner and largely Michigan State in its first two NCAA Tournament matchups.

Alabama also looks hungry for revenge after bowing out early last year, as the Crimson Tide have scored 181 total points in their two victories.

Both programs sport high-octane offenses – and will match up in the Sweet 16.

You would think that North Carolina, winning both games by comfortable margins, would be favored.

Not quite.

According to ESPN Analytics’ matchup predictor, Alabama is favored 52.2% to 48.8%. This is despite the current betting odds favoring UNC at -4.5.

As we’ve learned a bunch across sports this year, pre-game predictions mean nothing. We’ve also seen that a couple times in the NCAA Tournament already – just look at the Oakland-Kentucky and Grand Canyon-Saint Mary’s games for reference.

Whereas North Carolina easily controlled most of its Wagner and Michigan State matchups, it might have a tougher time against the Crimson Tide. The Tar Heels will be able to score at ease, but they might have trouble slowing Alabama down offensively.

The Crimson Tide lead all of Division I with 90.7 points per game. Similar to UNC with RJ Davis, Alabama has a guard-centered scoring attack led by Mark Sears (21.5 points per game).

Both schools will tip off at 9:39 p.m. ET Thursday. Which offensive juggernaut will advance to the Elite 8?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire