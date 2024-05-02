ESPN believes the Bears had the two best picks in 2024 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears came out winners following the 2024 NFL draft, where they welcomed what general manager Ryan Poles called an “impact” draft class of five players.

Let’s be honest, Chicago’s high marks began and ended with their pair of top-10 selections of quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze (although they also landed some solid players on Days 2 and 3).

ESPN’s Matt Miller ranked the best 100 picks in the NFL draft, and it’s no surprise that Williams and Odunze were on the list. In fact, they occupied the top two spots.

Odunze, who would’ve been the top wideout in another draft class, topped the list at No. 1 — which makes sense given the value Chicago got landing an elite wideout at ninth overall.

Chicago’s second pick of the first round was my favorite of the entire draft for a few reasons. Not only was this a great value for Chicago — a difference of six spots in ranking vs. slot inside the top 10 is huge — but it’s also smart to help your rookie quarterback with a star rookie wide receiver. It also helps that Caleb Williams (said QB) and Odunze have been working out together since the 2023 college season ended. Odunze led the nation in receiving last season (1,640 yards) and fills out a potentially really good offense.

Williams, who was a lock to land in Chicago for weeks, wasn’t far behind his new teammate. While it wasn’t a difficult choice to make, the Bears got the best quarterback in this draft.

The Bears go back-to-back here for me. Maybe it’s cheating to say the No. 1 overall pick in the draft ranks this high, but the Bears didn’t overthink this and landed a potential star at quarterback to turn things around. Plus, they’ve dedicated efforts throughout the process to building a system around Williams in which he can thrive. In a year with six quarterbacks selected in the top 12, the Bears didn’t have to move around the board and drafted the best passing prospect of the past decade.

But Williams and Odunze weren’t the only picks to make the list for Chicago. Edge rusher Austin Booker, who the Bears traded back into the draft to land in the fifth round, clocked in at No. 41.

Chicago was out of draft picks after selection No. 122 but traded back into the fifth round to get Booker. A developmental pass-rusher with just over 500 snaps in college, Booker put out tape against Illinois and Texas that made you think he would be a top-75 pick. His rawness led to a fall, but he’s a great understudy for Montez Sweat and offers similar upside as a rusher.

The Bears might’ve only had four (now five) draft picks, but Poles certainly made the most of those selections and has what looks to be an impact draft class.

