ESPN analysts have Vikings’ rookie winning major award

Continuing on with their draft questions and answers, ESPN writers and analysts were asked which NFL rookie would win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

As you might guess, Vikings’ rookie Edge rusher Dallas Turner came up. Minnesota traded up to No. 17 to select the Alabama star and according to both Jordan Reid and Mike Tannenbaum, Turner will win DROY under Brian Flores in Minnesota.

Jordan Reid, NFL draft analyst: Dallas Turner, LB, Minnesota Vikings. Playing in Brian Flores’ defense, Turner is a perfect match, as he will likely be used at multiple spots. His first-step burst and continued expansion of his array of pass-rush moves set him up for early success. Expect Turner to be moved around quite a bit and receive many opportunities to make plays in multiple ways.

Mike Tannenbaum, NFL front office insider: Turner. Turner will have a lot of pass-rushing opportunities, which I believe he will take advantage of. I thought he should have gone as high as No. 8 to Atlanta because he has the double-digit sack total ability.

With long-time star Danielle Hunter leaving the Vikings and heading to Houston, Minnesota picked up a couple of Edge rushers during free agency: Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel. Turner won’t be asked to do everything during his rookie season in Minnesota, but Turner has the ability to step in on Day 1 and make major contributions.

Turner was one of the feared pass rushers in the SEC last season with Alabama. With his quick first step and explosiveness off the line, his game should translate right away to the NFL game.

The ESPN board was also asked about Offensive Rookie of the Year and quarterback J.J. McCarthy did not come up. Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. were both brought up the most in that category.

