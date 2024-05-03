ESPN has 3 LSU Tigers going in 1st round of 2025 NFL draft

It’s never too soon to think about the next NFL draft, right? ESPN just released its first mock draft for 2025, and it projects three LSU Tigers being drafted in the first round.

LSU had three players taken in the first round of this year’s draft when Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. were all taken on Night 1. ESPN has two offensive linemen and one linebacker being taken this time.

Will Campbell, Emory Jones Jr., and Harold Perkins are the three Tigers players who are projected to go in the first round. With the third pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, ESPN has the Patriots selecting Will Campbell, who is one of the best offensive linemen in college football. He was given the historic No. 7 jersey patch for a reason. He will be a Day 1 starter wherever he goes.

With the 18th pick of the 2025 NFL draft, ESPN has the Cleveland Browns selecting Emory Jones Jr, who is the other cornerstone of the Tigers’ offensive line. Between Campbell and Jones, you can’t go wrong picking either one.

With the 24th pick of the 2025 NFL draft, ESPN has the Houston Texans selecting Harold Perkins. Perkins has been a star ever since he stepped on campus. Last season, Perkins had 75 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

