FA Cup final becomes Erik ten Hag’s finest hour as Man Utd beat Man City

Ten Hag will go on holiday on Sunday with an FA Cup winner's medal in his luggage - Getty Images/Michael Regan

A manager on the precipice, a Manchester United team on the brink of being dismantled and an FA Cup final for the ages.

Where did this improbable halting of the Manchester City express train come from? It was Erik ten Hag’s finest hour, the Dutch manager upon whom the clock is ticking, conjured victory against the team that never loses. For the first time since December 6, without recourse to a penalty shootout, City were outfoxed, outfought, outscored. Through one late goal, and seven minutes added on at the end, so United hung on to win the FA Cup, stopped the City double, and showed the rest of English football how it can be done.

This was a great final, with two first-half goals from the teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo setting the pieces in place for a second-half City siege. United had picked their moments expertly with two counter-attack goals that turned on crucial points. The first was Josko Gvardiol’s error in heading the ball over his advancing goalkeeper Stefan Ortega for Garnacho’s strike. The second was Bruno Fernandes’ sumptuous concealed pass to Mainoo for the second.

They still had the whole of the second half stretching out before them. Pep Guardiola changed his team early, at half-time and then again and again. Jeremy Doku was his most effective substitute, scoring the 87th minute goal that turned the screw on United. That was Andre Onana’s mistake and although there were chances for City, they never overwhelmed United.

The City treble of 2023 becomes the single Premier League title of 2024. United had picked their moments and rode their luck, but Ten Hag – under the pressure of his life – alighted on the right team and the right system to do it.

Ten Hag’s United outfox Guardiola’s City – how it happened

05:47 PM BST

The two sides of Sir Jim Ratcliffe

05:44 PM BST

Pep Guardiola speaks to the BBC in typical blood out of stone fashion

To paraphrase as there were long pauses and one word answers, punctuated by Paddington Bear stares:

He says all he did afterwards was congratulate his players on their wonderful season. He says that Manchester United have always been a transition team, for 20-30 years, and that his side were better on the day but nonetheless congratulates the winners. He says they were the dominant team in the second half, says mistakes like the one between Ortega and Gvardiol ‘can happen’ and that they had chances but should not be criticised for not taking them. Asked whether watching United lift the Cup could motivate his team for next season, he says that his team is not motivated by what United do only by their own goals.

05:37 PM BST

Should United sack Ten Hag

05:35 PM BST

Here’s better shot of the Cup lift

Bruno lifts the Cup in front of the Royal Box - John Walton/PA Wire

The champagne corks pop on the pitch - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

05:30 PM BST

Erik ten Hag talks to Messrs Lineker and Shearer

All the compliments to the ream. They played to our identity. When we had all the players on board you see how we can play. Not all fully fit but very good. I have been telling you this the whole year, when the players are fit we can play good football and it was a good performance and against the best team in the world When the local rivalry is there it’s much more important to prove that after all the setbacks and injuries that the team showed so much resilience and I’m so proud of them. It was not good football [during the season] but we had to make compromises because of the injuries. I don’t know [if this is my last game]. All I’m doing is preparing my players. It is a project for me. We are by far not where we want to be but when I came in it was a mess. Football is about winning trophies. We had one opportunity and we did it. I’m so proud of the players and staff. It was so enjoyable to watch Kobbie. I think we have to keep it calm. You are very good at pushing players very high and then you hammer them after two bad performances. I think we should be calm [about how far he can go].

05:23 PM BST

Lifting the Cup, the first shot

Bruno Fernandes fulfils every football fan's childhood dream - Ben Stansall/AFP

05:19 PM BST

James Ducker’s verdict

05:18 PM BST

Bruno Fernandes lifts the FA Cup

Manchester United take the Cup from the Prince of Wales, flanked by his son Prince George, and give each player and ultimately the manager a chance to raise it.

Third time lucky for Mason Mount.

05:15 PM BST

Incidentally …

Rodri’s unbeaten run ends at 74 games.

05:14 PM BST

Up go Manchester United

Through a guard of honour of applauding Manchester City players. Nice touch.

Erik ten Hag goes up first, followed by Lisandro Martinez. Onana has a Cameroon flag draped around his shoulders while Varane has the broadest smile.

05:13 PM BST

The City players have been up for their runners-up medals

And it’s good to see that they haven’t immediately, ungraciously, ripped them off.

05:11 PM BST

Bruno Fernandes speaks to the BBC

It’s been a long season. Our last chance to take something positive. They are a great team, great qualities and a great manager. We had to suffer and sacrifice but we [also played well]. Happy with the result, happy with the performance. I don’t know what to say now. Congratulations to the staff, the players and the fans who gave us a big push. We know the manager’s been under too much criticism but that’s part of Manchester United but he, his staff and the players all deserve this.

05:10 PM BST

To confirm the European places

Champions League

Man City

Arsenal

Liverpool

Aston Villa

Europa League

Tottenham

Manchester United

Conference League

Chelsea

05:04 PM BST

Martinez and his manager

Touching scene at the final whistle as Lisandro Martinez rushes over to hoist Erik ten Hag into the air.

Martinez lifts his former Ajax and current United manager aloft - Marc Atkins/Getty Images

05:02 PM BST

The teenage goalscorers talk to the BBC

Garnacho: It’s an incredible feeling. No one believes in us. But we are a team. We fight like it’s the last game of our lives. We are very happy. [Mainoo] is the youngest player in the squad and the best player.

Mainoo: It’s been a tough season of ups and downs. Last year I was in the stands watching! It’s incredible.

04:59 PM BST

Scenes of utter jubilation

From the Manchester United players. Erik ten Hag has gone round hugging every one of them. Can’t see the City players out there.

04:58 PM BST

The PA blares out

Take Me Home United Road.

04:57 PM BST

Full time: City 1 United 2

Manchester United win the FA Cup for the 13th time. And they thoroughly deserved it on that performance.

04:56 PM BST

90+7 min: Man City 1 Man Utd 2

Madcap attack from City, the ball pinballing through the box as Man Utd somehow work it clear, blocking shots and intercepting passes. United break through Hojlund and Amrabat who is fouled by Alvarez, who is booked.

04:54 PM BST

90+6 min: Man City 1 Man Utd 2

Shearer makes Mainoo the man of the match moments after Stones can’t stop the ball going out for a goal-kick as City throw him up front with Haaland.

04:54 PM BST

90+4 min: Man City 1 Man Utd 2

Mount ⇢ McTominay

Lindelof ⇢ Garnacho.

Mainoo again evades a challenge, sprints forward and sets Hojlund off but he is squeezed out by Gvardiol. Bruno, spotting Ortega high, takes on a fanciful shot but settles for it going miles over and eating up some time before the ball comes back.

04:51 PM BST

90+2 min: Man City 1 Man Utd 2

Wan-Bissaka times a sliding tackle on Doku perfectly to knock the ball behind for a corner from inside the United box. Onana catches Alvarez’s cross from the corner.

04:49 PM BST

90 min: Man City 1 Man Utd 2

There will be seven minutes of stoppage time and City’s fitness coach is booked, possibly for protesting that it isn’t enough.

04:48 PM BST

89 min: Man City 1 Man Utd 2

United are sitting very deep now as City probe. There is going to be lots of stoppage time, too. Akanji exasperates Guardiola with an attack of impatience when firing a shot over from 20 yards.

04:45 PM BST

GOAL!

Man City 1 Man Utd 2 (Doku) Instead of shooting from the free-kick, City work it down the left to Doku. McTominay blocks the cross but the winger latches on to the ball again, cuts in to the angle of the box and flays a right-foot shot that beats Onana at the near post. Should have saved it.

Doku gives City hope - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

04:44 PM BST

86 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Foden nutmegs Amrabat who shoulder barges him over as he tries to run past afterwards. Free-kick 30 yards out.

04:42 PM BST

84 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Bruno chips the free-kick into the box but Evans is ruled to have fouled his man when going up to win the header.

04:42 PM BST

83 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Onana has commanded his box impressively today and comes out to claw away a corner that inspires a counter up the right which ends only when Garnacho is fouled.

Kyle Walker bounded over to give Martinez both barrels after feeling the United defender was taking too long to walk off. Both players launch into a verbal assault of each other as team mates rush over to separate the pair. Evans has now replaced Martinez and Hojlund is on for Rashford. This was more like the 30 goal striker of last season and the reaction to his substitution from United fans could not have been more different to the boos he got after coming off in the semi final against Coventry.

04:40 PM BST

81 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Fernades tries the Portuguese valve-hitting method and goes for a Barnes-Wallis effort through the box, dipping late on Ortega who gets down to smother.

04:39 PM BST

79 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Amrabat is penalised for a shove when battling Alvarez and concedes a free-kick 22 yards out, right of centre, much to his annoyance. Foden takes and plants it into the wall.

United break and Hojlund draws a foul from Akanji to earn a free-kick of their own, right of centre, 22 yards out again.

04:37 PM BST

77 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Walker, taking the captaincy literally today, has a second long range shot, low to the bottom left. Onana dives to save and Haaland is flagged offside when he tried to beat Evans to the rebound.

Amrabat finds his World Cup form - Ben Hoskins/FA via Getty Images

04:34 PM BST

75 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

City corner from the right swung in by Foden. Dalot and Evans head it behind for another.

Haaland and Mainoo wrestle at the back post from the second, Haaland hits the deck but it’s six of one ...

04:31 PM BST

73 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Martinez is cooked and walks off like the Tin Man. He takes his time and Walker repeatedly confronts him, both snarling at each other.

Evans ⇢ Amrabat

Hojlund ⇢ Rashford.

04:30 PM BST

71 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Martinez is down with cramp moments after Doku hared down the left, feinted and then whipped over a cross that eluded every blue-shirted late runner.

04:29 PM BST

70 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Fernandes works a corner routine, standing it up deep for Varane’s run from the far edge of the box. He almost gets there, too, and beats himself up after it parts his hair. Bernardo chases the ball out to the touchline and crashes into the substitute Evans.

04:27 PM BST

69 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Another excellent defensive link-up between Wan-Bissaka and Amrabat work an opening for Garnacho to fly down the right, cutting in to shoot, trying to gull Ortega at the near post but the German keeper bats the fierce shot away for a corner.

04:25 PM BST

67 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Stones decides to shoot from 25 yards and scoops his shot over the bar. Jonny Evans and Rasmus Hojlund are warming up vigorously.

04:24 PM BST

65 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Big miss from Alvarez. Guardiola slaps both of his cheeks. Gorgeous Foden reverse pass from the left of the D to Alvarez’s cute run in from the right. Out comes Onana and Alvarez steers his left-foot shot, one-on-one with the keeper, wide of the right post.

04:22 PM BST

63 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

United are not showing signs of tiring yet but it has to be a consideration given the games missed by key players. Wan-Bissaka again does well to hold off Doku.

It’s a compliment to your team when Pep Guardiola is having to make two half time substitutions and then withdrawing Kevin De Bruyne after 57 minutes. One long struggle this for the City midfielder. Alvarez is now on. United are starting to get pegged back. Haaland has hit the woodwork and Onana makes a stunning save to keep out a Walker rocket.

04:20 PM BST

62 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

All hands to the pump as United try to stem the blue tide. Brilliant one-handed diving save from Onana denies Walker’s swerving, fizzing 25-yard shot, Varane’s back-header stops Haaland nipping in at the back post and Alvarez, from the second of back-to-back corner, drives a rising shot over the bar.

04:18 PM BST

59 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

All City now in terms of possession but United continue to flood midfield and defence, happy to hit them on the break when they can. Garnacho had one such chance, 1 v 4, but was picked off by Gvardiol.

Guardiola cuts a frustrated figure - Michael Regan/FA via Getty Images)

04:15 PM BST

57 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Two really good City chances created down the left, first for Foden who ghosts into the box but scuffs his shot from 12 yards and then when Doku goes again and tees up Haaland, the centre-forward hammers his effort against the bar.

Third City substitution:

Alvarez ⇢ De Bruyne.

04:13 PM BST

55 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Garnacho and Fernandes combine down the right and work the ball into the City box. looking for McTominay. Rodri telescopes out a leg to stride across him and flick it away. McTominay goes over and asks for a penalty that was never going to be given.

04:11 PM BST

53 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Manchester United have so far successfully cut off the flanks and forced City inside where they have been smothered in red shirts.

04:10 PM BST

52 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Fernandes gives the free-kick straight to Doku but Amrabat wins it back and triggers a Wan-Bissaka run up the right but when he cuts inside, his ball back out for Garnacho is too far ahead of him and bobbles out for a City throw.

04:09 PM BST

50 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Wan-Bissaka tackles Doku and sparks an attack up the right, Mainoo sending Bruno in behind, beating the offside trap and he slides in to collect but can’t get a shot away. Gvardiol fouls to concede a free-kick 40 yards out.

04:07 PM BST

48 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Amrabat won’t get much attention but he has been very good so far. Dalot nicks the ball off Haaland and Bernardo and races up the left out he cuts back when confronted by Walker’s pace and rolls it back to Mainoo. When United lose the ball in midfield Rodri tries to catch Onana off his line from 50 yards but his audacious chip lands on the roof of the net and Onana had the time to get back to watch it land there.

04:04 PM BST

46 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Two City changes:

Akanji ⇢ Ake

Doku ⇢ Kovacic.

Both sides are now attacking towards their own fans.

04:00 PM BST

Half-time thoughts

That was some first half from Kobbie Mainoo. Still only 19 and one of the most composed men on the pitch. He never looks rushed and physically imposing. United also look a far more content team with Lisandro Martinez on the pitch: Onana looks happier in goal, Mainoo and Fernandes more reassured in midfield as a consequence. There’s much greater cohesion. Can they sustain it in the second half? City will have to be a lot better if they are to win this game.

03:55 PM BST

City changes?

Micah Richards and Wayne Rooney think they have to put Doku or Grealish on for Kovacic to give them a penetrative runner on the left.

03:54 PM BST

Two teenagers score in an FA Cup final

Garnacho and Mainoo are 19.

03:53 PM BST

Tradition!

Back in the day, if you didn't down a pint of milk after the FA cup final then what were you even doing pic.twitter.com/0fnQ8iGTGT — Bryan's Gunn (@bryansgunn) May 25, 2024

03:51 PM BST

Half-time: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Every area of United’s team is working well and their tactics have caught City cold. The champions can’t operate in the midfield congestion. But let us not forget they were 3-0 up last time they were here against Coventry and then the wheels fell off.

If United’s first goal was scavenging, the second was predatory.

03:48 PM BST

45+2 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Say what you will about Ten Hag’s United, that second goal comes straight out of the very top drawer. A fast, precise, composed, brilliantly worked team move, the sort even Pep Guardiola must have to admire. United worked the ball calmly out to Rashford on the left and he sprayed a raking cross-field pass out to Garnacho on the other side. Credit to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, his run from the inside channel draws the attention of two City players and creates more space for Garnacho to play the ball inside to Fernandes. United’s captain shaped to shoot but had the presence of mind to nudge a delicious little pass into the path of Kobbie Mainoo who, cool as you like, steers his finish past Ortega. Yet another big goal from the teenager. It’s been a fine 10 minutes for United: two goals, another one chalked off for offside and City a little rattled.

03:48 PM BST

45+1 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Two minutes of stoppage time are signalled. De Bruyne floats in a cross from the free-kick and Onana steps out to take it on the bounce, no City player near it.

03:46 PM BST

44 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Haven’t seen City so rattled since Anfield in 2018.

Mainoo is booked for a nasty tackle from behind on De Bruyne.

03:45 PM BST

42 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 2

Guardiola looks flustered. His back four don’t know how to work with the movement of Rashford, Bruno and Garnacho. He takes a massive swig of water.

03:40 PM BST

GOAL!!!

Man City 0 Man Utd 2 (Mainoo) Fabulous move. What a goal! Who is this team and where the hell have they been? Rashford hits a crossfield from the left, bypassing Ake and Gvardiol. Garnacho races on to it and takes it 25 yards before squaring to Fernandes by the centre-circle. He shapes to shoot but then lays it off to his left. Walker doesn’t know whether to go with Mainoo or Rashford, chooses the wrong man and Mainoo sweeps a right-foot shot into the bottom right corner from the left of the spot.

Kobbie Mainoo's breakthrough season just keeps on getting better! 🔥



He's doubled Manchester United's lead after a SENSATIONAL pass from Bruno Fernandes 🪄#FACupFinal | #EmiratesFACup | #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/34cKOXX6mw — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 25, 2024

03:40 PM BST

38 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 1

United have the ball in the City net again, Garnacho racing through from halfway and centring it for Rashford to sweep past Ortega. But Garnacho was offside by a gnat’s whisker.

03:38 PM BST

36 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 1

Bernardo takes on a shot from 28 yards and scoops it unthreateningly straight. Onana gobbles it up.

Garnacho fires United into the leads in the Manchester derby Cup final - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

03:37 PM BST

34 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 1

Martinez, who has an extraordinary haircut, snaps into a tackle and sends the United fans into raptures. He is their favourite player by a country mile.

03:35 PM BST

32 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 1

Well, well. Manchester United have executed their gameplan perfectly so far and have scavenged a goal from a City c0ck-up.

03:30 PM BST

GOAL!

Man City 0 Man Utd 1 (Garnacho) Dalot hits a diagonal from left to right, Garnacho bends his run back to stay onside as Ake plays him on. Gvardiol lets the ball bounce, doesn’t see Ortega racing out to deal with it and he heads it back … over the stranded Ortega and Garnacho gleefully races past to tap it into an empty net.

What a mix-up between Gvardiol and Ortega! 😬



Alejandro Garnacho pounces on the mistake and Manchester United take the lead 🔴#FACupFinal | #EmiratesFACup | #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/S6KWnYzZTj — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 25, 2024

03:30 PM BST

28 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

McTominay and Bruno take it in turns to press from the front centrally. If Rashford is to be their out ball and route to goal he ought to have a race against Gvardiol on the other side.

03:28 PM BST

26 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

Lovely control and pass from Foden sets Kovacic free down the right but he pulls the ball back just behind Haaland’s run and Mainoo clears by the penalty spot.

United fans start singing: “You cheating b-------, you know what you are!” at their City counterparts, a reference to the 115 Premier League charges the club are facing for alleged financial irregularities which City deny. City fans respond with chants of: “Champions of Europe, we know what we are.” Suffice to say, there’s not much love between the two of them.

03:27 PM BST

24 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

Ake has the strength to stay goalside of Garnacho as the right winger tries to bully his way to the byline, forcing him over and the ball out for a goal-kick.

Walker holds off Rashford - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

03:23 PM BST

22 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

Mainoo wins the ball back and chips to the left for Rashford who is once again beaten by Walker but the ball squeezes out of the challenge to Ortega who snatches at the clearance and United pounce, Bruno trying to latch on to it but Kovacic hooks it away with his toe before Fernandes can shoot from eight yards.

03:22 PM BST

20 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

Manchester United are holding City at bay by creating congestion with two banks of five out of possession, Amrabat slipping between the two centre-backs. So far they have kept their discipline.

03:19 PM BST

18 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

De Bruyne takes and floats a diagonal into the left of the box and Varane heads it away. He might not have had the Old Trafford career he dreamt of but let’s not forget he is a genuine, all time great, a World Cup and four times Champions League winner … and only 31.

Saving the best for last? Varane starts the FA Cup final strongly - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

03:17 PM BST

16 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

First sign of Onana’s shakes as he mishits a pass that fortuitously strikes Foden and goes out for a throw. From the re-start Martinez is penalised for a swipe at Foden which I’m not sure made contact as Foden jumped out of the way of the raking foot. The free-kick is 40 yards out, right of centre.

03:15 PM BST

14 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

De Bruyne diddles Garnacho on the left and stands up a cross to the front post. Varane gets their first and heads it over Haaland and Dalot hammers a volley clear.

Erik Ten Hag’s very snug-fitting FA Cup suit trousers have been riding up his legs on a couple of occasions and the clear indications are that he is not wearing any socks. Whether that is a stylistic choice, or a simple failure to pack some, not immediately clear.

Ten Hag sneaks a peek - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

03:13 PM BST

12 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

Foden is sent down the left and crosses. Haaland stays at the back post when a front-post run would have given him more space to work in and Martinez reads the flight of the cross and back-heads it beyond Haaland.

03:12 PM BST

10 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

First shot on target, from picking off the throw and Bruno shifts it to Garnacho running down the inside-right but he smacks his effort straight down Ortega’s throat.

Here’s City’s penalty shout:

Haaland appeals for a penalty - Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

03:10 PM BST

8 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

At last some sustained possession for United after Dalot won the ball back from Bernardo deep on the United left. They, too, can’t break into the City box and they work it back to Onana who chips it long for Rashford. Walker again catches him and wins the ball back though he gives Stones a pass he has to scramble to deal with.

03:07 PM BST

6 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

United’s pressing has been expertly timed so far. They haven’t had any ball but they are stopping City getting into the final third.

03:06 PM BST

5 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

Dalot snaps into the press and beats Bernardo to put the ball out for a throw-in from which Ake knocks the ball back to Ortega and City build patiently again.

03:05 PM BST

3 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

Electric atmosphere. It’s extremely loud. Bruno is playing as a false 9. McTominay is trying to press Rodri whenever he has the ball. City sweep the ball around between defence and midfield.

03:03 PM BST

1 min: Man City 0 Man Utd 0

City kick off, defending the half with their own fans in it, playing from left to right. And they roll it all the way back to Ortega. Deja vu? No. Haaland heads it but back towards his own goal and Rashford picks it up, races forward and is caught by Walker.

City want a penalty when Ortega knocks it long and Haaland goes down in the box under pressure from Martinez. Not enough contact, says the referee, and the VAR agrees.

03:00 PM BST

As the camera turns towards the royal box

Sir Alex Ferguson is sitting next to Sir Dave Brailsford.

02:57 PM BST

Now it’s time for the National Anthem

The traditional military marching band at the FA Cup final are playing along with the stadium DJ’s mix arranged around the DJ himself on his dais in the centre of the pitch at Wembley. Track lists included Joy Division and the Stone Roses.

02:55 PM BST

Out come the teams

From the central tunnel. The walkout doesn’t have the same length as the old one in the north end of the stadium.

The two teams are presented to the President of the FA, the Prince of Wales.

02:52 PM BST

Time for Abide With Me

The players are in the tunnel. Manchester United are wearing their John Squire/Jackson Pollock trackie tops. The combined band of the armed forces plays and there’s the worker bee, an emblem of the city of Manchester, on the podium.

02:43 PM BST

Erik ten Hag speaks to ITV

"It's not about me, it's about the club" - Erik Ten Hag 🗣️



Ten Hag gives a very ambiguous answer about his future, whilst chatting to @gabrielclarke05 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/Y1AtMrxGeD — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 25, 2024

02:41 PM BST

The players are still out

Erling Haaland prepares for his second FA Cup final - REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Bruno Fernandes is trying to become the first Manchester United captain since Wayne Rooney to lift the FA Cup - John Walton/PA Wire

02:37 PM BST

Pep on his team

Kova has helped us a lot this last month. I was having a lot of doubts. I was thinking to let Julian [Alvarez] play as well. I thought a lot about that [but went for greater] control.

They have the pace of Garnacho and Rashford, experienced players back in Martinez and Varane, long balls for McTominay, we know the quality. Premier League it’s not been a good season but they are Man Utd. One competition for one game, they can do anything.

02:31 PM BST

Casemiro off the bench

It looked very much like Erik ten Hag would start without a recognised striker having used Rasmus Hojlund as an impact substitute in United’s final two league games and so it proves. Bruno Fernandes seems likely to start as a false nine with Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo behind him and Sofyan Amrabat anchoring the midfield.

Casemiro has been pulled out of United’s squad at the eleventh hour. The Brazil midfielder has been hampered by a muscle issue and was originally named among the substitutes but he apparently reported tightness as he warmed up in the dressing room and has now been replaced by defender Willy Kambwala on the bench. It remains to be seen if Casemiro has now, in effect, played his final game for the club amid the prospect of a move this summer. Saudi clubs are interested.

02:27 PM BST

Speaking of the new Plymouth manager …

Wayne Rooney reunites with Wes Brown before the match - Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Image

02:11 PM BST

Guardiola on his love for Wembley

"It's a nice place to come back every year" 🏟️



Pep Guardiola is no stranger to Wembley. 20 appearances and some iconic wins. Can he add to his 8 final wins? 🤔#FACupFinal | #EmiratesFACup | #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/kNdhrKsfA0 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) May 25, 2024

02:08 PM BST

Your teams in black and white

Manchester City Ortega; Walker, Stones, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodrigo; Bernardo, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.

Substitutes Carson, Dias, Grealish, Doku, Alvarez, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

Manchester United Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Dalot; Amrabat; Mainoo McTominay; Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford.

Substitutes Bayindir, Lindelof, Mount, Hojlund, Eriksen, Diallo, Casemiro, Antony, Evans.

Referee Andy Madley (Huddersfield)

02:02 PM BST

Two changes for United

Varane and Rashford replace Casemiro and Diallo.

Say hello to your #FACupFinal Reds 👋



COME ON UNITED!!! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2024

02:01 PM BST

City team news

Three changes from last week: Kovacic replaces Doku, Stones for Dias and Ake for Akanji.

In the blue corner! 🩵



XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker (C), Stones, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland



SUBS | Carson, Dias, Grealish, Doku, Alvarez, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/SsmPxmFeCx — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 25, 2024

02:00 PM BST

New Plymouth manager, Wayne Rooney, on Erik ten Hag’s imminent ‘dismissal’

There were noises about Louis in 2016 but as a player you’re focused on the game. Whatever happens with Erok ten Hag, it has to be quick. It’s wrong to let in linger but the players will be focusing on the game.

01:56 PM BST

City arrive at Wembley

Jack Grealish walks into Wembley, six days after an epic bender to celebrate the title - Michael Regan/FA via Getty Images

01:48 PM BST

Scenes from Wembley Way

The rarely seen bow tie/polo short combo - Ben Hoskins/FA via Getty Images

Mingling/fraternisation - Ben Hoskins/FA via Getty Images

United shirts of a better vintage - Ben Hoskins/FA via Getty Images

01:38 PM BST

01:37 PM BST

25 years ago

Manchester United won the Treble and City beat Gillingham at Wembley to climb out of League One.

Jim White watched the new documentary 99 and gave it a five star review. You can see it on Amazon Prime and I would recommend it highly even for non Manchester United fans.

01:33 PM BST

European permutaions

If United win, they would qualify for the Europa League, pushing Chelsea into the Conference League.

If City win, Chelsea would be in the UEL and Newcastle in the Conference League.

01:19 PM BST

Manchester United leave their hotel

Raphael Varane, whose final game for Manchester United this is, leaves the Marriott at Maida Vale en route to Wembley - Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

01:12 PM BST

Ten Hag hits back

Erik ten Hag hits out at ex-Manchester United players using him as ‘easy prey’

Erik Ten Hag has accused ex-Manchester United players of using him as “easy prey” to keep jobs as pundits during a scathing interview aimed at his critics.

The United manager rounded on his detractors in Dutch publication VI, insisting expectations have not been realistic and even defending disgraced Marc Overmars after his ban for sending inappropriate messages to women.

Ten Hag, ahead of the FA Cup final, insisted the likes of Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand and Roy Keane are looking to stay employed when they analyse his United team.

You can read the piece in full here.

01:05 PM BST

01:04 PM BST

Preview: Adieu Ten Hag

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the 143rd FA Cup final, the second in succession between Manchester City and Manchester United and the first to feature the same two teams in back to back seasons since Blackburn Rovers beat the Spiders of Queen’s Park for the second time at Kennington Oval in 1885.

Manchester City, in pursuit of consecutive Doubles and their third overall, are overwhelming favourites given their superiority in talent and experience, their eight years of refinement, outstanding FA charges notwithstanding, under Pep Guardiola. They won 3-0 at Old Trafford in October and 3-1 at the Etihad two months ago, helping them to a 31-point advantage over United by the season’s end. Ten Hag did beat them once, in January 2023, and they were competitive in a relatively dreary Cup final last June, when Alejandro Garnacho should and Raphaël Varane could have equalised at the death.

Whatever the outcome for Manchester United, it has been widely leaked that the Ineos men now calling the shots will sack Ten Hag regardless of result. Being potted by Manchester United in the past 11 years does not make you a bad manager or a bad person. They have been badly run in epic proportions, even in Sir Alex Ferguson’s latter years when he managed to pull of the greatest con trick of them all by winning his final title because Roberto Mancini lost the dressing room at City and Chelsea went to war with their fans by appointing Rafa Benítez as interim manager.

He has made many mistakes, notably in recruitment from the Eredivisie, but has also suffered an injury epidemic that cannot solely be his fault. It has ruined his chances of having them play like his excellent Ajax side, the style that earned him the job, on more than a handful of occasions. Today he starts yet again without a recognised left-back. Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are unavailable, as is Harry Maguire, but Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount and Anthony Martial are all in contention for the bench. For City, Ederson, who broke an eye socket in their penultimate league match against Tottenham is out but likely would not have played anyway. Stefan Ortega, who saved their bacon against Spurs and thwarted Varane last year at Wembley, has been first choice in domestic cup games for two years.

