Erik ten Hag labels reaction to Manchester United’s Coventry win ‘embarrassing’ and a ‘disgrace’

Erik ten Hag has branded the reaction to Manchester United’s FA Cup semi-final victory against Coventry a “disgrace” and claimed the only “embarrassment” is the criticism directed at his team.

United led 3-0 with 19 minutes remaining at Wembley on Sunday only to concede three times before prevailing on penalties after VAR had ruled out a last gasp extra-time Coventry winner for offside.

The near fatal collapse invited some stinging criticism from pundits, fans and media, with former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher claiming United might have “probably the most embarrassed dressing room you could probably remember of a team who has won a big game” and former United captain Roy Keane suggesting his old side were “almost embarrassed” to win.

But Ten Hag hit back at the criticism by insisting he could not understand the reaction to his side’s progress to a second successive FA Cup final against Manchester City.

“No, absolutely not,” said the United manager, who also made a pointed reference to his record of two Dutch Cup finals and three English finals with United and Ajax over the past four seasons.

“You asked the question: ‘Is it embarrassing?’ The reaction from you was embarrassing. Why the comments? Top football is about results. We made it to the final and deserved it, not only by this game but also the other games. We lost in 20 minutes control. We also had bad luck - 3-2, 3-3.

“We were very lucky in the end, [that is] clear. The penalties were very good and we made it to the final and that is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four [five] Cup finals in four years so the comments are a disgrace.”

United invited further criticism over Antony’s reaction to their penalty shoot-out victory, the Brazil winger cupping his ears in celebration in the direction of the Coventry players.

Antony’s antics - which were branded “embarrassing” by former United defender Rio Ferdinand - contrasted starkly with the respectful behaviour of Harry Maguire, who went straight over to console the Coventry players, and other United team-mates who showed humility in the situation.

Neal Maupay, the Brentford striker who has a reputation for winding up opposition players, even tweeted in reaction to the Antony incident, saying: “Just for the record, not even I would do this”.

Ten Hag admitted Antony should not have acted in such fashion but revealed that his behaviour was a reaction to early provocation from Coventry players.

“Did you see the reaction of Harry Maguire?” Ten Hag asked. “He [Antony] was provoked. This was a reaction to that. You haven’t seen the provocation, you only saw the reaction. But he should not do it.

“But I have also seen Harry Maguire straight after and others. We should acknowledge the performance from Coventry to come into that final and come back. We are for 70 minutes totally dominating the game by far and creating many chances and 3-0 must have been the game closed. But the return from their side was very good.”

United play bottom club Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night when Ten Hag could be without at least 12 senior players after his squad was further decimated by injuries sustained against Coventry.

Ten Hag has doubts over Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford and hopes Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes can recover from fitness issues in time. Harry Maguire was also hampered by a groin problem late in the game.

United were already without 10 players against Coventry with seven defenders Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Tyrell Malacia and Willy Kambwala all missing along with midfielders Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat and striker Anthony Martial.

United appointed Jason Wilcox as technical director on Friday, with the former Blackburn Rovers winger - who was academy director at Manchester City before taking over as Southampton’s director of football - at Wembley to watch the Coventry game.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport on Monday, Wilcox has been tasked with conducting an audit of Ten Hag’s credentials and dressing room relations over the next month or so before the club make a final decision on the manager’s future.

In addition to taking the lead on the summer transfer window, Wilcox will be responsible for determining a “game model” - a clear playing style and identity - and make recommendations about how Ten Hag fits into that.

Asked how closely he expects to work with Wilcox, Ten Hag said: “Very close. We have to form a partnership, that’s very important. We are a little behind in the process so we have to catch up and we will go and speed up the process.

“I met him [on Monday] for the first time, we had some talks. This week we will not have so much time. But from Monday on we will go forward and of course I know his profile, I know his work in youth [football], a lot of experience there and one year he was at Southampton so I know his background and I am looking forward to our partnership.”

