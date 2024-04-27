Erik ten Hag booed as Man Utd’s torrid season rolls on with dour Burnley draw

Andre Onana conceded the penalty which led to Manchester United dropping points against Burnley - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

Erik ten Hag’s substitutions were loudly booed as Andre Onana’s blunder saw Manchester United throw away victory against Burnley to effectively end the club’s lingering hopes of Champions League qualification.

Antony’s first Premier League goal of the season 11 minutes from time appeared to have put United on course for an unconvincing win in their pursuit of European football.

But Zeki Amdouni equalised from the penalty spot for Burnley in the 87th minute after Onana had clattered the Clarets substitute when trying to punch a cross away despite Aaron Wan-Bissaka having already headed the ball clear.

Onana had got away with a similar incident on the opening day of the season when he took out Sasa Kalajdzic in a 1-0 win over Wolves.

But the Cameroon goalkeeper was not so lucky this time with referee John Brooks being directed to the pitchside monitor by VAR Peter Bankes and awarding a spot-kick on review of the incident.

Manchester United slumped to another disappointing result at Old Trafford - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Onana did make a good save at his near post to deny Wilson Odobert a dramatic 95th minute winner but a point maintains Burnley’s turnaround in form and keeps alive their hopes of avoiding relegation.

A chorus of jeers greeted the final whistle but the loudest boos had greeted Ten Hag’s decision to substitute striker Rasmus Hojlund and midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in the 65th minute. Amad Diallo and Scott McTominay were brought on in their place.

It is not the first time this season Ten Hag has seen his substitutions booed and highlighted the restlessness within Old Trafford after a torrid season.

Onana had produced two superb saves twice in the space of four first half minutes to twice deny Lyle Foster while his Burnley counterpart Aro Muric also produced a fine stop to thwart Alejandro Garnacho.

Late penalty gives Burnley valuable point – as it happened

05:24 PM BST

Kompany on his team’s performance

Intense game, good, well-fought battle. I thought either side were going for the win. We had some big chances. We are where we are in the league for a reason so not everything can be perfect but the mentality was perfect - the togetherness, the sacrifice for each other. Football is like this. For us it’s good to hold onto the momentum and look to the next game.

05:12 PM BST

Burnley’s goalscorer Amdouni speaking after the game

Result is very important for us, we knew that coming to Old Trafford would be difficult but at the end I think we deserved this point. We could’ve got more from the game but Man Utd also had a lot of chances. Our keeper saved some great chances but some opportunities we can do better. Never easy to take a penalty in the last five minutes at 1-0 down. But I took my breath and took it.

05:10 PM BST

Burnley gain a point - Newcastle and Spurs next

As a former Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany will have enjoyed the application shown by his Burnley team at Old Trafford. Burnley are two points behind Nottingham Forest, so are in the fight. Forest and Burnley meet on the final day of the season.

Burnley's head coach Vincent Kompany applauds fans after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford stadium

04:58 PM BST

Full-time results

Fulham 1 Crystal Palace 1

Man Utd 1 Burnley 1

Newcastle 5 Sheff Utd 1

Wolves 2 Luton 1

Zeki Amdouni of Burnley celebrates scoring the 1-1 goal during the English Premier League soccer match

04:50 PM BST

GOAL! Schlupp pops up with a late leveller (Fulham 1 Palace 1)

That equaliser came from nowhere and it was an absolute rocket from Jeffrey Schlupp. Wharton found him just outside the box and Schlupp took a touch before smashing it into the top left corner.

04:48 PM BST

GOAL! Burnley level from the spot after Onana cleans out Amdouni (Man Utd 1 Burnley 1)

A very similar incident to Wolves on the opening weekend, with Onana coming for a cross but punching Amdouni. The Burnley man steadies himself to tuck away the penalty.

There was slight bewilderment at first when John Brooks headed to the monitor but that is a clear penalty. Very little debate even from the home side. And Burnley just about deserve that equaliser.

Manchester United's Andre Onana fouls Burnley's Zeki Amdouni to concede a penalty

04:43 PM BST

Palace have struggled since half time (Fulham 1 Palace 0)

10 minutes left for Palace to find something but they’ve been poor this half after playing so well in the first period. Odsonne Edouard is now on for Mateta but Fulham are defending well. A win for them here would keep alive hopes of a top-half finish.

04:40 PM BST

GOAL! Game on at Molineux (Wolves 2 Luton 1)

Luton kept the ball alive in the Wolves box and Carlton Morris has given Luton hope with 10 minutes of normal time remaining. Luton have specialised in late goals this season.

04:39 PM BST

GOAL! Antony punishes Berge mistake (Man Utd 1 Burnley 0)

Antony has scored his first Premier League goal of the season, and finally there has been a goal after so many chances at both ends. And there was an unusual celebration...

That’s going to take some explaining. Antony’s strong performance ends with a deserved goal. He runs to the hoardings and celebrates with a person who looks like an official club photographer who hands him a blue cuddly toy - computer game character “Sonic the Hedgehog,” I believe. Anthony points meaningfully as he holds it … stay tuned to find out why!

Manchester United's Antony celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match

04:33 PM BST

GOAL! Callum Wilson comes off the bench to score (Newcastle 5 Sheff Utd 1)

Newcastle just need the three more to match the eight they scored at Bramall Lane earlier this season.

There are still almost 20 minutes left to play and Newcastle could easily score another eight here as they did in the fixture at Bramall Lane back in September. Sheffield United have gone.

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson scores their fifth goal past Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham

04:27 PM BST

GOAL! Sheffield Utd falling apart (Newcastle 4 Sheff Utd 1)

Ben Osborn has scored an own goal. Surely no way back for Chris Wilder’s team.

If you’re having a bad day, it’s probably not as bad as the one Sheffield United defender Ben Osborn who has just managed to produce a back heel flick into his own net from six yards. I’ve no idea what he was trying to do. This is why Sheffield United are going down.

Sheffield United's Ben Osborn scores an own goal and Newcastle United's fourth

04:26 PM BST

Mateta denied

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored eight league goals since Glasner was appointed in February. Only Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has managed more in the same period but the Frenchman has hardly had a kick today. He was almost in just a moment ago before a smart block from Calvin Bassey denied him as Palace look to respond.

04:26 PM BST

Boos at Old Trafford

That didn’t go down well. Ten Hag opts to take off Kobbie Mainoo, for Scott McTominay, and his decision is loudly booed by home fans. The young Mancunian receives a rapturous response from supporters as he leaves the field.

04:26 PM BST

Rob Edwards rolls the dice (Wolves 2 Luton 0)

And changes there are. Luke Berry and Cauley Woodrow on for Jordan Clark and the out-of -sorts Hashioka. Elijah Adebayo and Andros Townsend still stewing on the bench. Luton not looking likely to turn this around at all…

Luton Town's Welsh manager Rob Edwards looks on during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Luton Town

04:22 PM BST

GOAL! Isak scores from the penalty spot (Newcastle 3 Sheff Utd 1)

Sheffield United are heading back to the Championship. We have known that since August practically, but it looks like being confirmed today after an Isak penalty sees Newcastle pull clear.

The chat at half time from the Sheffield media contingent was that Sheffield United would start to fade the longer the game went on and they have not had anything like the same zip in their play since half time and have been punished when they switched off at a free kick, leaving Bruni Guimaraes unmarked to head home at the far post.

Anthony Gordon has just botched a great chance to make it three too but, hang on, the England international has just won a penalty, brought down by his former Everton teammate Mason Holgate. And Isak converts. 3-1 Newcastle and Sheffield United have imploded again.

04:15 PM BST

GOAL! Bruno Guimaraes puts Newcastle ahead (Newcastle 2 Sheff Utd 1)

A soft goal for Sheff Utd to conceded with the Brazilian unmarked to head home from close range. If the score remains the same, Sheff Utd’s relegation will be confirmed.

04:13 PM BST

More missed chances at Old Trafford

United have started the second half like the first; Antony missing a couple of early chances and, during an injury break in play there is plenty of activity on their bench. An early chance for Amad Diallo to show his stuff?

04:12 PM BST

GOAL! Muniz with his 10th league goal of the season (Fulham 1 Palace 0)

Marco Silva’s team were up against it in the first half, but have responded well since the break and now lead.

That was Fulham’s only fluid bit of football of the game and it resulted in a fine team goal. A clever little pass inside the full-back from Andreas Pereira allowed Timothy Castagne the space to chip across to the far post from where Muniz headed in.

Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz scores their first goal

04:09 PM BST

GOAL! Toti doubles Wolves’ lead (Wolves 2 Luton 0)

Luton’s defensive fragility on display again, and it looks like this game is now slipping away. Toti with a rare goal for Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Toti scores their second goal

04:08 PM BST

We’re back under way

Hopefully some more goals in the second half. There were 21 shots on goal at both ends combined at Old Trafford, but no goals.

03:55 PM BST

End of season feel at Craven Cottage

It is hardly beach weather on the banks of the Thames but for most of that half, Fulham looked like they had the flip-flops on. After an electric start from Palace, the game has slowed down. Marco Silva’s side did have a brief flicker of hope when Rodrigo Muniz had their first shot on target, drawing a save from Dean Henderson at the near post but there were boos as the home side trudged off at the break.

03:49 PM BST

Half-time scores

Fulham 0 Crystal Palace 0

Man Utd 0 Burnley 0

Newcastle 1 Sheff Utd 1

Wolves 1 Luton 0

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United (14) scores Newcastles first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United

03:40 PM BST

GOAL! Wolves go from one end to the other to score (Wolves 1 Luton 0)

Morris saw a header saved at one end, before Wolves caught them on the counter with Hwang applying the finishing touch. Forest fans will be cheering that one.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' South Korean striker #11 Hwang Hee-chan

03:35 PM BST

Onana with a big save to keep United level (Man Utd 0 Burnley 0)

Onana had to quickly change direction and pluck Foster’s header off the line, but that is an almighty scare for Man Utd. Burnley very close to taking the lead at Old Trafford.

Nobody pulls off the black suit/white trainers/baseball cap combo quite like Vinny Kompany and the Burnley boss is by far the happier of the two managers on the touchline now. In fact, his players have matched his off-field sartorial elegance on it the last few minutes and should be ahead: Onana with the save of the match from a Foster header.

Andre Onana of Manchester United makes a save during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC

03:29 PM BST

Luton fans keeping their sense of humour

Banner in the Luton section: ‘Stuart Attwell: He’s One Of Our Own’.

Banner in the Luton end: 'Stuart Attwell - he's one of our own'. pic.twitter.com/Agg6UWEibO — Tim Nash (@TimNash_1) April 27, 2024

03:28 PM BST

GOAL! Alexander Isak continues his rich vein of form (Newcastle 1 Sheff Utd 1)

Another unerring finish from Isak, and Sheffield United’s lead lasted little more than 20 minutes.

This is as bad as I have seen Newcastle play at St James’ Park this season and the crowd were really starting to vent their anger when, out of nothing, Alexander Isak scores. It’s a wonderful pass from Jacob Murphy and the Sweden international times is run to perfection in behind before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner. It is the seventh successive home game that Isak has scored in. What a player he is.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak scores their first goal

03:20 PM BST

Palace on top at Craven Cottage (Fulham 0 Palace 0)

Eighteen minutes in and it’s all Palace. They should be ahead through Michael Olise who uncharacteristically lacked the composure to convert Adam Wharton’s pass. Chris Richards has also gone close with a head whilst the was a VAR check for a potential penalty for a foul on Daniel Munoz. Fulham have hardly got out of their half and the fans aren’t happy.

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace shoots under pressure from Calvin Bassey

03:13 PM BST

Old Trafford revelling in Liverpool’s misfortunes (Man Utd 0 Burnley 0)

Strong start by United and merriment at events in London from their supporters who offer a rendition of “Jurgen’s cracking up” in reference to Liverpool’s recent problems. Given United’s recent form in eventual wins against Coventry and Sheffield United, they might want to hold fire on poking fun at their rivals.

Manchester United's Antony, top, attempts a shot on goal challenged by Burnley's goalkeeper Arijanet Muric

03:06 PM BST

GOAL! Sheffield United lead at Newcastle (Newcastle 0 Sheff Utd 1)

The obituaries have been written for Sheffield United’s Premier League season - lose today and they are down - but they have taken a suprise early lead at St James’ Park. Ollie Arblaster was involved but Anel Ahmedhodzic got the final touch.

Just as they did against Manchester United in midweek, Sheffield United have taken the lead away from home. a well-worked corner routine headed in by Anel Ahmedhodzic. The travelling supporters are loving every second. Newcastle have not started well at all.

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic scores their first goal past Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka

03:04 PM BST

Palace fans making their presence felt

Pungent red and blue smoke is wafting around Craven Cottage following a flare thrown onto the pitch from the away end. It looks like it will clear just in time for kick-off. The away end is packed and the Palace fans in good voice.

A Crystal Palace flare at Fulham

03:03 PM BST

KICK OFF!

We are under way in the four Premier League three o’clock kick-offs. Updates as the goals fly in (we hope).

03:02 PM BST

Usain Bolt watching on at Old Trafford

Fill in your own punchline here, but Usain Bolt is in the Old Trafford directors’ box today. The Olympic legend attracted plenty of well wishers and autograph seekers, evidence he is still a universally popular character. As Erik ten Hag applauds the United fans on his way to the dug-out, it will be interesting to see if those supporters extend the same goodwill to their players and manager in 90 minutes’ time.

Usain Bolt is interviewed by Zarah Connolly of MUTV prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC

02:57 PM BST

Palace under-strength

Palace are missing plenty of key players here: Eberechi Eze, Jefferson Lerma, Marc Guehi and Cheikh Doucoure to name four of them. But they haven’t lost in their last four visits to Craven Cottage and have won three Premier League games in a row for the first time in a year under Oliver Glasner. With little at stake, could we be in for an open, attacking game?

02:57 PM BST

A pairing Newcastle fans have wanted to see

At a combined cost of more than £50m, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall were an expensive full back pair signed last summer. The fact it has taken them until the end of April to start a Premier League game together highlights the fact that money could probably have been spent elsewhere.

Hall has struggled to convince manager Eddie Howe to trust him while Livramento has either been behind Kieran Trippier or injured in his first season on Tyneside.

It will be fascinating to see how they get on against Sheffield United. They were signed as players for the future but Newcastle need to start seeing evidence they are ready to have a real impact on the first team.

Valentino Livramento during the Newcastle United Training Session

02:44 PM BST

Does Sheffield United’ training gear look a little Arsenal bruised bannana?

Sheffield United's Ben Brereton Diaz during the warm up before the match

02:32 PM BST

More dropped points for Liverpool....

Man Utd fans may well have been more emotionally invested in Liverpool dropping points than their upcoming game against Burnley and their wish has been granted. Jurgen Klopp’s team drew 2-2 at West Ham in the lunchtime kick-off and the Liverpool manager appeared to exchange choice words with Mohamed Salah. You can follow the latest reaction to that game here.

02:23 PM BST

Newcastle vs Sheffield United team news

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Karius, White, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Sheff Utd XI: Foderingham, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Brooks, Osborn, Archer, Brereton

Subs: Grbic, Norwood, Robinson, Vinicius Souza, Ben Slimane, Larouci, Curtis, Osula, Marsh

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United (10) arrives for the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sheffield United

02:21 PM BST

Wolves vs Luton team news

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Doherty, Traore, Ait Nouri, Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Hwang, Matheus Cunha

Subs: Hugo Bueno, Doyle, Sarabia, Bentley, Gonzalez, Barnett, Okoduwa, Chirewa, Fraser

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Burke, Mengi, Osho, Hashioka, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Clark, Chong, Morris

Subs: Shea, Berry, Woodrow, Adebayo, Mpanzu, Krul, Townsend, Onyedinma, Johnson

02:20 PM BST

Fulham vs Crystal Palace team news

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Reed, Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Rodrigo Muniz

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Wilson, Broja, Cairney, Traore, Ream, Willian, Lukic

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Ayew, Olise, Mateta

Subs: Ward, Tomkins, Schlupp, Edouard, Ahamada, Matthews, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi, Ozoh

02:17 PM BST

Man Utd vs Burnley team news

Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Maguire, Dalot, Mainoo, Eriksen, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Mount, Diallo, McTominay, Forson, Amass, Jackson, Wheatley

Burnley XI: Muric, Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho, Foster, Berge, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Fofana

Subs: Trafford, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Benson, Ekdal, Amdouni, Ndayishimiye

02:11 PM BST

Mason Mount returns as Man Utd’s injury crisis begins to ease

By Reuters

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have Mason Mount back for this afternoon’s Premier League game against Burnley and is hopeful Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Lisandro Martinez will return before the season’s end.

Mount, who has started just seven matches this season across all competitions, had just returned from a three-month injury layoff when he suffered a setback in United’s FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry City last Sunday.

Their 4-2 win over Sheffield United on Wednesday has Ten Hag’s men sixth in the standings, seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur who have a game in hand, and so the manager could use all the reinforcements he can get.

“I think we are going to see those three this season,” Ten Hag said of Shaw, Martial and Martinez. “All three returned to the pitch. Next week they have to step into team training but next week, they can step in for the last weeks. They progress well.”

United’s defending has been an issue all season due to injuries, with the side conceding 50 goals in the league. Ten Hag was forced to slot midfielder Casemiro into a centre-back position alongside Harry Maguire in the last two games.

“It’s difficult. I know that from experience,” he said. “Partnerships are so important in football. Things have to be decided in split seconds so that you know with each other where to run. So important to have the right connections, to be stable.”

Ten Hag threw his support behind Marcus Rashford when asked about the harsh treatment the forward has received online this season.

Rashford had responded to a post on social media platform X on Thursday evening that called the targeting of him online “absolutely disgusting” and “cruel”.

The 26-year-old player replied, writing: “I appreciate your support! It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough.”

Ten Hag said he has a lot of sympathy for Rashford.

“So last season, I think he had the best season he has had in his career, he scored 30 goals, and you see what he is capable of,” the manager said.

“Then this season, he didn’t give the performances, and people are very critical, and I think we have to back him. Everyone should back him and push him to get back to the levels he was last year.”

