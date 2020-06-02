Eric Reid criticizes 49ers for 'Blackout Tuesday' post: 'I think you meant Blackball Tuesday'

Former San Francisco 49ers safety and current free agent Eric Reid isn’t a fan of NFL teams using the “Blackout Tuesday” hashtag on social media. Reid criticized numerous teams for using the hashtag, saying those teams blackballed Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee following the 2016 season.

Reid, 28, started with the 49ers. Kaepernick and Reid both took knees to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States as members of the 49ers during the 2016 season. After becoming a free agent that offseason, Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL.

Reid believes that’s because the NFL blackballed Kaepernick as punishment for his protest.

I think you meant Blackball Tuesday...I digress https://t.co/S0r7IHd7DZ — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) June 2, 2020

Reid also called the 49ers hypocrites.

Reid’s frustration didn’t end with the 49ers. He criticized the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears for their “Blackout Tuesday” posts.

Reid spent one more season with the 49ers before becoming a free agent. He eventually joined the Carolina Panthers a few games into the 2018 season, and spent two years with the Panthers before hitting the market again. Reid is currently unsigned.

Eric Reid, Colin Kaepernick and Eli Harold took a knee in 2016. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

